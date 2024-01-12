Oil’s Red Sea Pinch Point Could Get Tighter After US Airstrikes

(Bloomberg) -- A major drop in shipments of oil and fuel through the Red Sea could become even bigger due to the risk Houthi rebels will retaliate following the US-led attacks on their bases in Yemen.

The total number of tankers carrying clean petroleum products — gasoline, diesel and jet fuel — through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea was down by 47% in the week through Jan. 7 from around a month earlier, according to data from Vortexa Ltd. The drop for vessels transporting crude and fuel oil was 27% over the same period, the analytics firm said.

The US-led strikes come after the Houthis had been firing missiles at ships on an almost-daily basis over the past two months. The Iranian-backed militant group has promised not to stop the attacks until Israel halts its assault on Gaza. Prior to the strikes, Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi vowed a “big” response if the US went ahead with its planned action.

“A ratcheting up in the conflict suggests a greater potential for disruptions, and the need for vessels to divert,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV. The bigger risk is if the conflict spreads and there are threats to oil flows in the Persian Gulf, he said, adding that the chance of this is low.

Quantifying the precise impact of the Houthi attacks on tanker traffic through the Red Sea is challenging because some vessels may be disabling their satellite tracking systems for fear of being attacked, said Anoop Singh, global head of shipping research at Oil Brokerage Ltd.

“A likely widespread and legitimate turning off of AIS signals as vessels enter the danger zone are confounding these estimates,” he said, referring to automatic identification systems.

