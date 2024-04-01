Oil refiner, New Albany data farm to get incentives for creating jobs in central Ohio

Energy company Husky Marketing and Supply plans to create 115 jobs in Dublin.

Central Ohio stands to gain nearly 300 jobs from five projects that received approval Monday for state tax incentives, including a company that handles sales, marketing and logistics for two Ohio refineries that plans to add 115 jobs to its operations in Dublin.

Husky Marketing and Supply was one of 11 companies to receive approval for incentives from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority at its meeting Monday. Statewide, the projects will create 1,025 jobs, retain 567 jobs and result in investment of $523 million.

Husky is a part of Canadian oil company Cenovus, the largest refiner in the state. It owns the refineries in Lima and Oregon in northwest Ohio.

The company has 1,200 employees in Ohio, and says it is investing $1.5 billion over the next five years in the two refineries.

“As we continue to grow our business in Ohio, with its strengthening energy sector, keeping our U.S. regional headquarters in Dublin was an obvious choice,” Doreen Cole, an executive vice president for Cenovus, said in a statement. “Ohio offers a vital strategic location, a skilled workforce and a supportive business environment, making it an ideal choice.”

Cenovus is expanding its U.S. regional headquarters in Dublin that oversee the company’s U.S. commercial activities, and technical and professional services.

The 115 jobs will have a payroll of more than $14 million a year with an average hourly wage of $60.10 per hour, according to the state. The company also is retaining 75 jobs.

The tax credits have an estimated value of $2.8 million.

Other central Ohio projects to receive approval for tax incentives include Nuvo Packaging, which plans to create 100 jobs in West Columbus.

The company makes recyclable food packaging for the bakery, deli, confectionary and food service industries.

Its plant in Columbus is its first operation in Ohio and will serve customers in the eastern half of the United States.

The company will use and update much of the equipment from the previous tenant to speed up the timeline to begin production. Once operational, Nuvo will contract with plastic food packaging company Pinnpack Capital Holdings.

Story continues

The 100 jobs will have an annual payroll of $5 million.

The tax credits have an estimated value of $483,500.

Data center company Cyrus One plans to create 10 jobs as part of a data center project in New Albany where it has made an initial commitment to spend $150 million, according to the state. The jobs have payroll of $1.5 million.

The company is eligible for Ohio's data center tax exemption worth an estimated to $5.4 million.

On its website, Cyrus One says its total investment in New Albany could reach $1.7 billion, with $400 million committed in the first stage.

In Madison County, Toagosei America will create 50 jobs as part of a $105 million expansion in West Jefferson in which the company build a new acrylic polymer manufacturing facility to support battery markets.

The company makes chemicals, adhesives, polymers and other products.

The 50 jobs will have an annual payroll of $3 million.

The tax credits have an estimated value of $245,000.

Sarnova, a maker of health and safety products that serve the emergency medical services and acute care markets, will create 19 jobs and retain more than 175 others as part of a project to relocate and expand its corporate headquarters.

The company plans to move one block from 5000 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. to 5000 Bradenton Ave. in Dublin. The estimated completion date is June 2025.

The tax credits are worth an estimated $300,000.

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Husky, four other companies to create nearly 300 jobs in central Ohio