Oil Resumes Gain as Investors Monitor Back-and-Forth Trade Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Oil resumed gains as investors monitored developments in the back-and-forth trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Futures rose as much as 0.5% in New York after dropping 1.4% on Friday. China said over the weekend it will raise penalties on violations of intellectual property rights in an attempt to address one of the sticking points with the U.S. However, oil enthusiasts are finding it hard to stay positive on crude prices as trade negotiations drag on, with money managers cutting their net bets on a West Texas Intermediate rally in the week ended Nov. 19.

“Oil may continue its roller-coaster ride again this week, with sentiment forever changing on news flow relating to U.S.-China trade talks,” Stephen Innes, a market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a report. “Markets continue to struggle with the headline ping pong.”

WTI for January delivery climbed 20 cents, or 0.4%, to $57.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 8:13 a.m. Singapore time. The contract fell 81 cents to $57.77 on Friday, the biggest drop in three days.

Brent for January settlement rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $63.54 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. The contract dropped 58 cents to $63.39 on Friday. The global benchmark traded at a $5.66 premium to WTI.

