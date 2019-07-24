Oil Advances as Hefty Drop in U.S. Stockpiles Signals Tightness

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a fourth straight session amid a hefty drop in U.S. crude inventories and new glimmers of hope for a trade truce between the world’s two largest economies.

Futures climbed as much as 0.9% on Wednesday in New York after rallying 2.7% over the previous three sessions. The American Petroleum Institute reported a 10.96 million-barrel decline in oil stockpiles last week, more than twice the estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. Meanwhile, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will travel to China next week for the first high-level, face-to-face talks since May.

A confirmation of the API report in official government figures scheduled to be released Wednesday would “help us confirm an oil-price bottom,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group Inc., in a note to clients. “If we hold the recent lows and build off of it, it is very possible that crude oil has set a low that won’t be tested for the rest of this year.”

Nonetheless, there are still signs of deteriorating global economic conditions. Prompt front-month Brent futures -- the international benchmark for crude -- traded at a discount to the second month for the first time since March. The price structure, known as contango, typically indicates supplies are exceeding demand.

The outlook for energy demand remains shaky, with the International Monetary Fund cutting its global growth projections and warning that policy “missteps” on trade and Brexit could derail a rebound.

West Texas Intermediate for September delivery rose 33 cents to $57.10 a barrel at 9:43 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent for September settlement advanced 22 cents to $64.05 on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a $6.95 a barrel premium to WTI.

U.S. crude inventories will have fallen for six straight weeks if the API figures are confirmed by Energy Information Administration data. That’s tightening the supply backdrop just as simmering tension in the Persian Gulf threatens to disrupt crude flows from the region.

See also: U.K. Oil Tankers Flee Persian Gulf as Tensions Rise Over Hormuz

Still, the 4.44 million-barrel increase in gasoline inventories logged by the API is a countervailing indicator to the drop in crude stockpiles, analysts includes Paul Sankey at Mizuho Securities USA LLC, said in a note to clients.

--With assistance from James Thornhill and Saket Sundria.

To contact the reporters on this story: Alex Nussbaum in New York at anussbaum1@bloomberg.net;Grant Smith in London at gsmith52@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Simon Casey at scasey4@bloomberg.net, Joe Carroll, Mike Jeffers

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.