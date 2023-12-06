Oil Sends Commodities to Two-Year Low; Bonds Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- The price of oil fell below $70, leading a slump in commodity prices, while long-dated Treasuries resumed a rally as fresh data indicated US labor market softness.

Shares in Asia were gearing for declines with futures contracts for Japan and Hong Kong benchmarks and Australian shares trending lower. That followed a third daily decline for the S&P 500, its longest stretch of losses since October. US futures were little changed in early Asian trading Thursday.

Long-dated Treasuries rallied, pulling the 10-year yield to 4.1% Wednesday, the lowest since August. Short-dated US debt inched lower with the policy-sensitive two-year yield climbing slightly higher to 4.6%. Australian bond yields fell in early Asian trading.

The moves partly reflected private payrolls data that fell short of estimates in a sign of softening in the employment market. That comes ahead of Friday’s US jobs report.

“The slowdown in hiring continues and is becoming more obvious,” said Peter Boockvar, author of the Boock Report. “What I’m mostly focused on right now is the trajectory of activity — and all I see is slowing in multiple places, including now the labor market.”

A key gauge for prices of raw materials tumbled to the lowest level since August 2021, paced by a slump in oil and natural gas prices. West Texas Intermediate fell 4.1% to a six-month low on Wednesday while Brent, the international benchmark, slipped 3.9% on concerns of oversupply.

In Asia, economic reports set for release Thursday include China trade and forex reserves, Australian trade figures for October and November inflation data for Thailand.

Investors also braced for fallout from Moody’s Investors Service cutting its outlook for eight Chinese banks to negative from stable, a day after unveiling a bearish stance on the nation’s sovereign bonds due to concern over the level of debt.

Fed policymakers meet next week for the last time in 2023. While no change is expected in their target for the federal funds rate, they are scheduled to release quarterly forecasts that could alter market-implied expectations. Those bets have been gravitating toward more easing next year in response to weaker-than-forecast economic data.

Markets fully priced six quarter-point rate cuts by the European Central Bank in 2024 earlier on Wednesday, a move that would take the key rate to 2.5%. Although bets were pared slightly later in the day, Deutsche Bank AG helped stoke the dovish sentiment by revising its outlook to also forecast 150 basis points of cuts.

“Inflation fears are melting,” said Prashant Newnaha, a rates strategist at TD Securities. “Central banks believe they have clearly done enough and may need to cut, otherwise real rates may be too high and restrictive.”

Hedge Fund Warnings

Meantime, the Bank of England stepped up warnings about hedge funds shorting US Treasury futures, saying its measure of the net position is now larger than before the “dash for cash” crisis in March 2020.

The net short position has grown to $800 billion from about $650 billion in July, the central bank said, citing calculations based on Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. That suggests a jump in the so-called basis trade, which is where investors seek to exploit price differences between futures and bonds.

In corporate news, Apple Inc., seeking to reverse a decline in Mac and iPad sales, is preparing several new models and upgrades for early next year, according to people familiar with the situation. Advanced Micro Devices Inc., meanwhile, is taking aim at a burgeoning market dominated by Nvidia Corp. by unveiling new so-called accelerator chips targeting the artificial intelligence boom.

Elsewhere, the gold price was slightly higher Wednesday, running against the grain of commodity price declines, while bitcoin edged higher. The digital currency traded just below $44,000, a level not seen since June last year.

Key events this week:

China trade, forex reserves, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Thursday

Germany industrial production, Thursday

US wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Germany CPI, Friday

Japan household spending, GDP, Friday

Reserve Bank of Australia’s head of financial stability Andrea Brischetto speaks at Sydney Banking and Financial Stability conference, Friday

US jobs report, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:17 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.8%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0767

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.28 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1743 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $43,720.45

Ether fell 0.4% to $2,239.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.10%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.645%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.22%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $69.53 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

