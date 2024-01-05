Oil Set for Modest Weekly Gain as US Data Offsets Supply Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady Friday — but headed for a modest weekly gain — as the market weighed signs of weakening US demand against tensions in the Middle East and North Africa.

West Texas Intermediate traded above $72 a barrel after declining 0.7% Thursday, when Brent crude closed below $78. American gasoline inventories swelled the most in three decades and implied demand dropped to the lowest in a year, official data showed. Crude stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub rose to the highest since, although overall supplies fell.

The gloomy picture in the US countered rising tensions in the Middle East and North Africa that had buoyed prices earlier in the week. Protesters in Libya disrupted supply from two major fields, the Houthi militant group in Yemen claimed another attack on a ship in the Red Sea and an explosion in central Iran killed almost 100 people. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blast, which Tehran had earlier said was aimed at punishing its stance against Israel.

Geopolitical flare-ups notwithstanding, the demand outlook for crude still looks shaky. Wall Street is already cutting oil-price forecasts for this year after global benchmark Brent dropped by nearly a fifth last quarter. A surge in supplies from outside the OPEC+ alliance, led by US shale drillers, is expected to continue, while consumption growth is set to slow markedly as the post-pandemic rebound loses steam.

