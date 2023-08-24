Oil Set for Second Weekly Drop on Improving Supply, China Woes

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a second weekly loss on signs of improving supply and a deteriorating economic situation in China, the biggest importer.

West Texas Intermediate futures were steady near $79 a barrel Friday, and are nearly 3% lower this week. Signs of a thaw in US relations with sanctioned oil producers Iran and Venezuela has undercut a tightening in global supplies, while faltering growth in China has sapped the outlook for demand.

Crude is now trading just below where it started the year, despite efforts by OPEC+ linchpins Saudi Arabia and Russia to boost prices by curbing supply. Expectations that the Federal Reserve isn’t completely done with its campaign of monetary tightening have also added to headwinds.

