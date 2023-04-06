Oil Set for Third Weekly Gain on OPEC+ Cuts, Inventory Draws

(Bloomberg) -- Oil is set for its third weekly advance after OPEC and its allies blindsided markets with a production cut, while shrinking US inventories added to the bullishness.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded above $80 a barrel, with futures this week holding Monday’s 6% gain, the largest in a year after Sunday’s unexpected move by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to shave more than a million barrels a day of production starting next month. Saudi Arabia has since hiked prices of all of its oil sales to customers in Asia.

Crude has risen about 25% since dropping to the lowest since 2021 in mid-March amid a global banking crisis that reduced risk appetite. Apart from the OPEC+ move aimed at punishing short sellers, prices have also found support from expectations of increasing demand in China, shrinking US inventories and a weakening dollar that helps boost the allure of commodities priced in the currency.

US nationwide commercial crude stockpiles fell 3.7 million barrels last week, Energy Information Administration data showed. Supplies of gasoline and distillates — a category which includes diesel — both tumbled, while stocks at the oil storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, similarly contracted.

Energy Daily, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.