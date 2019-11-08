Oil Pares Weekly Gain as Investors Weigh Trade Deal Progress

(Bloomberg) -- Oil pared a weekly gain as investors weighed signs of progress in the prolonged U.S.-China trade war that’s undermined global crude demand.

While futures in New York lost 0.5% in early Asian trade, oil is still up 1.2% for the week. The U.S. and China have agreed to roll back tariffs on each other’s goods in phases as they work toward a deal, both sides said. Renewed trade optimism offset swelling American crude inventories and indications OPEC and its allies won’t make deeper cuts to supply.

Oil is still down about 14% since an April peak as the trade spat sapped crude consumption and global supplies expanded. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners will likely keep output steady when they meet next month as markets are on track to re-balance, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Trafigura Group Ltd.

West Texas Intermediate for December delivery lost 27 cents to $56.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 9:43 a.m. Singapore time. The contract rose 80 cents to $57.15 on Thursday.

See also: Aramco Taps Billionaire Olayans, Prince Alwaleed for IPO Orders

Brent for January settlement fell 17 cents, or 0.3%, to $62.12 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. The contract is up 0.7% this week. The global benchmark crude traded at a $5.21 premium to WTI.

--With assistance from James Thornhill.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ann Koh in Singapore at akoh15@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Serene Cheong at scheong20@bloomberg.net, Ben Sharples, Andrew Janes

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.