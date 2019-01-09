Oil Slump Removes Urgency From Bank of Canada Rate-Hike Path

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada indicated less urgency in its push toward raising interest rates as the economy copes with slumping oil prices and adjusts to previous hikes.

The Ottawa-based central bank left its overnight benchmark rate unchanged at 1.75 percent for a second straight decision Wednesday, saying the nation has dipped into a temporary slowdown that will create a modest amount of excess capacity and curb inflationary pressures. Weaker-than-expected consumption and housing activity also suggests the five hikes since mid-2017 may be having a stronger impact than expected, policy makers said.

The marking down of the near-term economic outlook highlights how difficult it will be for the Bank of Canada to continue its hiking path, as long as one of the country’s key industries remains in crisis, particularly given how fragile global financial markets have been.

“The Bank of Canada has taken itself out of the rate hike game, and its message today suggests that it isn’t quite as sure about when it will come off the sidelines and hike again,” Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note to investors.

The central bank stuck to its belief it will still eventually need to hike multiple times, to a neutral range of somewhere between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent. The Canadian dollar and two-year bond yields were little changed after the announcement.

Before Wednesday’s statement, economists expected hikes to resume later this year -- with one or two more increases -- given the nation’s fundamentals remain strong despite recent headwinds. Markets have been less sanguine, with swaps trading suggesting the Bank of Canada’s normalization may already have come to an end.

Over Time

While reiterating rates will need to rise, the Bank of Canada added the words “over time” to the forward-looking sentence in the statement -- potentially highlighting the short- term possibility of a pause. “The drop in global oil prices has a material impact on the Canadian outlook,” policy makers led by Governor Stephen Poloz said.

“Weighing all of these factors, Governing Council continues to judge that the policy interest rate will need to rise over time into a neutral range to achieve the inflation target,” the Bank of Canada said in the statement.

The appropriate pace of rate increases “will depend on how the outlook evolves, with a particular focus on developments in oil markets, the Canadian housing market, and global trade policy.”

Revisions

The Bank of Canada also cut its outlook for consumption and housing, citing a cocktail of developments that include tighter provincial and municipal regulations, higher rates and tougher mortgage guidelines.

Growth is now forecast to be an annualized 1.3 percent in the final three months of 2018, down from an estimate of 2.3 percent in October. The economy will slow further in the first quarter of this year, to an annualized pace of 0.8 percent. The central bank now estimates annual growth in 2019 will be 1.7 percent, down from 2.1 percent previously.

That’s below the Bank of Canada’s estimate for potential growth of 1.9 percent, which means slack could increase.

In total, the decline in oil prices at the end of the year is expected to reduce the level of Canadian output 0.5 percent by 2020, the Bank of Canada estimates.

The inflation outlook has also been revised lower to reflect the drop in gasoline prices, which central bank officials expect will be temporary.

Optimistic

Policy makers, however, sought to strike a more optimistic tone for future growth after the current slump dissipates, revising their forecasts for 2020 higher, driven by higher business investment and exports.

In fact, central bank officials seem to go out of their way -- throughout its monetary policy report that accompanies the rate statement -- to highlight how the slowdown is largely limited to oil producing regions of the country.

“These developments are occurring in the context of a Canadian economy that has been performing well overall,” the central bank said.

