Oil States International First Quarter 2024 Earnings: US$0.21 loss per share (vs US$0.034 profit in 1Q 2023)

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$167.3m (down 15% from 1Q 2023).

Net loss: US$13.4m (down from US$2.12m profit in 1Q 2023).

US$0.21 loss per share (down from US$0.034 profit in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Oil States International Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.6% growth forecast for the Energy Services industry in the US.

Performance of the American Energy Services industry.

The company's shares are down 22% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Oil States International's balance sheet health.

