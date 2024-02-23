Oil States International, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Last week, you might have seen that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.9% to US$5.57 in the past week. Oil States International reported US$782m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.20 beat expectations, being 9.1% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Oil States International's five analysts is for revenues of US$816.3m in 2024. This would reflect an okay 4.3% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 41% to US$0.28. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$843.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.31 in 2024. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the small dip in earnings per share expectations.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$8.90, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Oil States International's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Oil States International, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$12.00 and the most bearish at US$6.50 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Oil States International's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Oil States International's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 4.3% growth to the end of 2024 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 9.7% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.6% per year. Although Oil States International's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

