Oil Steadies After Big Drop in US Stockpiles Boosts Optimism
(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied in Asia after a big decline in US crude stockpiles provided some optimism for a market weighed down by demand concerns.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Putin Claims He’s Back in Control. Russia’s Elite Isn’t Sure
Switzerland Blocks Sale of Leopard 1 Tanks Bound for Ukraine
Sweden Police Give Permit to Koran Burning Near Stockholm Mosque
West Texas Intermediate traded near $69 a barrel after closing 2.8% higher in the previous session. Crude inventories shrunk by 9.6 million barrels last week, the largest draw in more than a month, according to the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline demand also surged to the highest since 2021.
The US benchmark is still on track for its first back-to-back quarterly decline since 2019 as China’s lackluster economic recovery and aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve weighed on prices. Supply has also been plentiful, bolstered by resilient exports from Russia, despite sanctions.
To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter direct into your inbox, click here.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Low-Tech, High-Stakes World of Ripping Off Benefits Recipients
The World’s Empty Office Buildings Have Become a Debt Time Bomb
The Ad Industry Has No Intention of Letting AI Ruin the Party
The ‘Extend and Pretend’ Real Estate Strategy Is Running Out of Time
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.