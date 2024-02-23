Oil Edges Lower as Investors Weigh Tight Market and Soft Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped in early Asian trading as traders weighed signs of a tightening market against persistent concerns around demand.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate edged lower toward $78 a barrel after rising 0.9% on Thursday, with prices at the upper end of a tight range. Brent settled at the highest since November near $84. Timespreads are indicating a more robust market, while US crude inventories expanded less than expected.

Oil has been caught between rising tensions in the Middle East and concerns about the outlook for consumption from top importer China, which has often swung prices. That’s led to crude futures taking their cue from the fluctuations of wider stock markets at times.

Attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi militants have added to the risk premium for oil futures. The group and their Iranian backers are preparing for a lengthy confrontation with the US and its allies around the waterway — regardless of how the Israel-Hamas war plays out.

While US crude stockpiles rose less than expected they are still up for a fourth week. Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI futures, also expanded for a second week, but remain below seasonal averages.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.