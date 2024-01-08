Advertisement
Oil Steadies After Losing 4% on Signs Global Market Is Softening

Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a sizable drop triggered by signs of a weaker physical market, including a deep pricing cut by OPEC+ leader Saudi Arabia.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $71 a barrel after declining by more than 4% on Monday to unwind all of the prior week’s gain, with Brent above $76. Riyadh reduced its prices more than had been expected.

Crude is coming off the back of its first annual drop since 2020, with losses driven by rising supplies from outside OPEC+ and concerns demand will slow this year including in top importer China. Still, attacks on shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels and supply outages in Libya have provided some support.

Traders will later Tuesday get further insight into crude’s prospects over 2024 when the Energy Information Administration releases its Short-Term Energy Outlook. The forecasts for US oil production will be among the key takeaways after supply swelled to a record last year.

