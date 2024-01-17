Oil Steadies With Middle East Crisis and Stockpiles to the Fore

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as traders weighed heightened tensions in the Middle East, including another vessel attack near Yemen, and mixed signals on US crude and product stockpiles.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate held below $73 a barrel, after ending modestly higher on Wednesday, while Brent was near $78. Tensions remain high in the Middle East as Iran-backed Houthi militants threaten shipping in the waters off Yemen. That’s cut vessel passages through the Red Sea, snarling trade flows.

The industry-backed American Petroleum Institute, meanwhile, reported a small increase in nationwide US crude inventories but a decline at the key hub at Cushing, Oklahoma. At the same time, it flagged increases in gasoline and distillate stockpiles. Official data will be issued later on Thursday.

Crude oil has been buffeted in the opening weeks of the year by the escalating crisis in the Middle East, as well as a broader concerns that Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates later than had been expected. In one sign that the global crude market may be tightening, WTI’s prompt spread — a widely watched barometer of near-term supply and demand conditions — has shifted into a bullish, backwardated structure for the first time since November.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.