Oil Steadies as Risk-Off Mood Offsets Record US Inventory Draw

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after posting the biggest loss in five weeks as a broad shift away from risk assets was offset by signs of a tighter crude market, including a record drop in US inventories.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate was little changed below $80 a barrel after tumbling by 2.3% on Wednesday as a spike in Treasury yields hurt equities and most commodities. That broad sell-off came as data showed a drop of more than 17 million barrels in US crude stockpiles, the biggest ever draw in volume terms. Inventories at the key hub at Cushing shrank for a fifth week.

“While it was the largest-ever fall in volume terms, it was viewed as an anomaly due to adjustment factors the EIA uses,” analysts at ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. including Adelaide Timbrell said in a note, referring to the Energy Information Administration. “Even so, it highlights the tightness in the market that is emerging amid falling OPEC output.”

Crude rallied last month, with WTI erasing year-to-date losses, after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia cut back production. The surge lifted prices to the highest since April, spurring concerns that there could be a pullback after such a rapid gain.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter direct into your inbox, click here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.