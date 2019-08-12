Oil Steadies After Solid Aramco Result Offsets Demand Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- Oil holds steady after Saudi Aramco’s first-half earnings contained no surprises for the market, while sentiment remained cautious amid ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China and deepening unrest in Hong Kong.

Futures in New York eased 0.4%, after finishing 0.8% higher on Monday. Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil explorer reported a 12% drop in earnings, but retained its position as the world’s most profitable company despite recent weakness in oil prices.

President Donald Trump is keeping up the pressure on Beijing with a threat to cancel trade talks planned for September. Meanwhile, protestors in Hong Kong brought the city’s airport to a standstill, adding to growing concerns about the fallout from 10 weeks of anti-government demonstrations.

