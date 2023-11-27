Oil Steadies After Three-Day Drop Ahead of Postponed OPEC+ Meet

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a three-day drop as traders gauged whether OPEC+ would be able to forge consensus to deepen production cuts at its postponed meeting on Thursday.

Global benchmark Brent traded near $81 a barrel after falling 2.3% over the last three sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was below $76. Alliance heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Russia are still expected to extend output curbs of just over a million barrels a day, but there’s now a growing view the group will unveil measures to tighten oil markets.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries had to push back its ministerial meeting, which will now be online instead of in person, by four days to Nov. 30 because Angola and Nigeria refused to accept lower output quotas pressed on them by the group’s leaders. Talks are continuing and an agreement between members looks within reach, according to officials.

Increased supply from non-OPEC+ countries and the fading of the Israel-Hamas war risk premium have seen Brent drop by almost a fifth from a high in late September. The International Energy Agency forecast earlier this month that the market would tip back into surplus next year.

“Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members will be keen to avoid any disunity,” said Vivek Dhar, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “OPEC+ will have to show significant supply discipline, or at least jawbone such ability, to alleviate market worries of a deep surplus in oil markets next year.”

Around half of respondents in a Bloomberg survey of traders and analysts expect OPEC+ to unveil measures to tighten oil markets, compared with just one among those polled a week earlier. None forecast a failure to reach agreement entirely.

In the Middle East, a chemical tanker with ties to an Israeli-affiliated company was boarded in the waters between Yemen and Somalia on Sunday, the latest in a string of attacks on ships with ties to Israel since Iranian-backed Houthi rebels based in Yemen threatened to target them. The move highlights the vulnerability of shipping in the key transit point.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates will host COP28 from Thursday. The summit’s president is also the head of the OPEC producer’s state oil company, making it one of the most controversial climate summits in recent memory.

