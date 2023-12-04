Oil Steadies After Three-Day Loss as Riyadh Defends OPEC+ Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a three-day loss as Saudi Arabia said recent cuts by OPEC+ would be honored in full and could be extended, pushing back against persistent skepticism over the curbs’ effectiveness.

West Texas Intermediate held above $73 a barrel after dropping by more than 6% over the preceding three sessions, while global benchmark Brent was near $78. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg News the recently decided production cuts by the group would “overcome” an expected inventory build in the first quarter, and could be continued if needed.

Crude has declined in every session since last week’s meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, as traders remain unconvinced over how fully the package of voluntary cuts will be implemented. Analysts have highlighted the group’s ballooning spare capacity, saying traders needed to see evidence of the cuts’ implementation and impact.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia this week, according to people familiar with the plans. Moscow is a key member of the broader OPEC+ grouping.

