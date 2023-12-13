Oil Steadies After Tumbling Almost 4% on More Oversupply Signs

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied in Asia after tumbling almost 4% on Tuesday as rising production from Russia and the US added to concerns the market is becoming oversupplied.

West Texas Intermediate traded below $69 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was near $73. The weekly average of Russia’s seaborne crude exports jumped to the highest level since early July, while the US raised its estimate for output this year.

Crude is down by around a quarter since late September, with a recent deepening of output cuts by OPEC+ failing to stem the slide as the market is skeptical the group’s members will fully adhere to the voluntary reductions. Adding to the bearish outlook, Chinese consumption growth is forecast to slow next year and there’s a chance of a recession in the US.

US crude oil production in 2024 is forecast at 13.11 million barrels a day, compared with 13.15 million projected in November, the Energy Information Administration said in its monthly outlook. American nationwide crude stockpiles fell by 2.3 million barrels last week, while those at the Cushing hub rose by 1.4 million, the American Petroleum Institute reported, according to people familiar with the data.

OPEC releases its monthly market report on Wednesday, while the Federal Reserve is also set to make its last rate decision of the year. The International Energy Agency will publish a regular report on Thursday.

