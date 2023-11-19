Oil Steadies After Two-Day Swing as Countdown to OPEC+ Begins
(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day swing as investors looked ahead to an OPEC+ meeting on supply that will shape market balances into 2024.
Most Read from Bloomberg
OpenAI Board Urged by Microsoft, Investors to Restore Altman
Altman Sought Billions For Chip Venture Before OpenAI Ouster
OpenAI Negotiations to Reinstate Altman Snag Over Board Role
SpaceX Starship Explodes Though Craft Reached New Milestones
Silicon Valley Boardroom Coup Leads to Ouster of an AI Champion
Global benchmark Brent steadied below $81 a barrel after rallying by more than 4% on Friday following a plunge of a similar magnitude the day before. West Texas Intermediate traded near $76 after also having a volatile ride.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are scheduled to meet next weekend to review the global crude market and decide on priorities heading into the new year. With prices lower year-to-date after a run of four weekly losses, there’s speculation supply curbs will be extended.
Crude has faced major headwinds over the past month as the war-risk premium generated by the Israel-Hamas war faded away, and concerns about robust supplies, including from non-OPEC+ nations, escalated. With inventories swelling in the US and timespreads signaling weaker conditions, hedge funds have slashed their bets on oil to the least bullish they’ve been in 20 weeks.
Terminal users can click here for more on the Israel-Hamas War.
To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Share of Americans Who Are Mortgage-Free Is at an All-Time High
The Impact and Cost of Musk’s Endorsement of Antisemitism on X
Sequoia Icon Michael Moritz Bets $300 Million on Reshaping San Francisco
More Americans on Ozempic Means Smaller Plates at Thanksgiving
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.