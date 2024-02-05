Oil Steady as Middle East Risks Offset by Hawkish Fed Comments

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a modest advance as the market weighed geopolitical risks in the Middle East against hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded below $73 a barrel after rising 0.7% on Monday in a session that also saw it rebound from a three-week low, with Brent closing near $78. The US vowed more strikes against Iranian forces and regional proxies, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said absolute victory over Hamas was essential for his country’s security.

Financial markets continued to discount the chance of a Fed rate cut in March following comments from officials including Chair Jerome Powell, which spurred gains in the dollar. The US currency is near the highest since mid-November, making commodities less attractive for many buyers.

The geopolitical risks in the Middle East, the source of about a third of the world’s oil, have helped put a floor under prices. However, crude has just had its worst week since October on talks to pause the four-month Israel-Hamas war, signs of robust supply, and lackluster demand in top importer China.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.