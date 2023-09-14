Oil Advances as IEA Adds to Chorus of Views on Tighter Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed toward a 10-month high after the International Energy Agency added to warnings of a supply shortfall.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded near $89 a barrel, after dipping 0.4% on Wednesday. Demand will eclipse supply by 1.2 million barrels a day on average during the second half, the IEA projected Wednesday. That came a day after OPEC and the US also said they saw global consumption exceeding production.

The bullish outlooks added momentum to a rally that started in mid-June as Saudi Arabia and Russia curbed supply while US and Chinese demand proved relatively resilient. WTI has risen 13% over the past three weeks, and timespreads are in a bullish backwardated pattern, indicating scarce supply.

There was some bearish news on Wednesday, with government data showing US nationwide crude inventories snapped a streak of declines to rise for the first time in five weeks amid the highest imports since 2019. However, inventories at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma declined.

“It may take more than a single data point to overturn the tight-supplies narrative,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG Asia Pte, referring to the higher US stockpile levels. “For now, technical conditions are heading into near-term overbought territory,” risking a possible pullback in prices, he said.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter direct into your inbox, click here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.