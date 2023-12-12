Oil Steady Near Lowest Since June With Oversupply Fears in Focus
(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady near a five-month low with oversupply concerns in focus after OPEC+’s pledges to extend and deepen output cuts failed to halt a slump in prices.
Global benchmark Brent traded above $76 a barrel after rising 2.7% over the previous two sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was near $72. Skepticism that OPEC+ alliance members will fully adhere to the latest round of voluntary reductions, along with surging production from non-OPEC suppliers including the US, have raised fears of a widening surplus.
Oil has fallen for the last seven weeks, the longest such run since 2018, and is down by more than a fifth since late September. Chinese consumption growth is forecast to slow next year and there’s a chance of a US recession. Citigroup Inc. said OPEC+ will need to extend its output curbs through the whole of next year just to keep prices in a $70 to $80 a barrel range.
“If OPEC+ delivers on its voluntary supply cuts and dents the current build in global oil stockpiles, it would likely see oil prices find some fundamental support,” said Vivek Dhar, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Yet, “the trajectory of global oil demand remains contested too,” he said.
Timespreads continue to signal that supply is running ahead of demand, with the futures curve for Brent and WTI in bearish contango structures — when later contracts trade at premiums to prompt ones — through to the middle of next year. Brent’s six-month spread was 14 cents a barrel in contango, compared with more than $4 in the opposite backwardation pattern for most of October.
Traders will be monitoring several market snapshots due this week. The Energy Information Administration releases its short-term outlook on Tuesday, followed by OPEC a day later and the International Energy Agency on Thursday. The Federal Reserve ’s final rate decision of the year is also due Wednesday.
