Oil Steady Near Nine-Month High After OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts
(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near the highest since November after OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia announced that they would extend supply curbs through the end of the year, tightening the global market.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Huawei Teardown Shows Chip Breakthrough in Blow to US Sanctions
China Slowdown Means It May Never Overtake US Economy, Forecast Shows
Return-to-Office Is a $1.3 Trillion Problem Few Have Figured Out
Billion-Dollar Corporate Bond Deals Hit Treasuries: Markets Wrap
United Airlines Resumes US Flights After Temporary Grounding on Tech Issue
West Texas Intermediate traded near $87 a barrel after the twin announcements on Tuesday, which drove a 1.3% gain. While traders had anticipated the volume of the cuts, the duration was unexpected.
The strategy from Riyadh and Moscow will help to drain inventories further, while widening the market’s underlying timespreads. The gap between WTI’s two nearest December contracts has surged to the most since mid-2022.
Oil has rallied sharply this quarter after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies adopted group-wide supply cuts that were then supplemented by additional, voluntary reductions. The production restraints have been implemented just as the International Energy Agency estimates that global crude consumption is running at a record pace.
“Further constraints on oil supply should see oil prices remain well-supported,” ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. said in a note by analysts including Adelaide Timbrell. “The market is likely to see sizable drawdowns in inventories as a result of the restrictions on output.”
To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter direct into your inbox, click here.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Lyme Disease Has Exploded, and a New Vaccine Is (Almost) Here
Nigeria’s Train to Nowhere Shows How Not to Build Public Transit
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.