Oil Steady Near Nine-Month High After OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near the highest since November after OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia announced that they would extend supply curbs through the end of the year, tightening the global market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded near $87 a barrel after the twin announcements on Tuesday, which drove a 1.3% gain. While traders had anticipated the volume of the cuts, the duration was unexpected.

The strategy from Riyadh and Moscow will help to drain inventories further, while widening the market’s underlying timespreads. The gap between WTI’s two nearest December contracts has surged to the most since mid-2022.

Oil has rallied sharply this quarter after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies adopted group-wide supply cuts that were then supplemented by additional, voluntary reductions. The production restraints have been implemented just as the International Energy Agency estimates that global crude consumption is running at a record pace.

“Further constraints on oil supply should see oil prices remain well-supported,” ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. said in a note by analysts including Adelaide Timbrell. “The market is likely to see sizable drawdowns in inventories as a result of the restrictions on output.”

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter direct into your inbox, click here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.