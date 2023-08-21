Oil Steady After Weekly Loss on Concern Over Chinese, US Demand
(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after its first weekly loss since June, with macroeconomic concerns outweighing signs of a tight physical market.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Borrowers With $39 Billion in Student Loans Finally See Relief
Putin Turns to Ruble and Ballot to Shore Up Shaken Authority
Rolls-Royce Debuts Droptail Roadster, Priced at Over $30 Million
China Urges More Loans, Debt Risk Reduction as Woes Compound
Global benchmark Brent traded below $85 a barrel, after dropping 2.3% last week. The cautious start to the week comes amid growing indications of economic malaise in China — ranging from downbeat consumers to struggling exports — and stubbornly persistent inflation risks in the US.
The end of the seven-week rally in crude leaves futures little changed for this year. The demand headwinds are offsetting signs of tightness in physical market after curbs in supply by OPEC+ linchpins Russia and Saudi Arabia and the shrinking of US stockpiles to the lowest since January.
Some refined products such as diesel — the workhorse fuel of the global economy — have started pricing in scarcity this winter, boosting their premium to the crude from which they are made. Gasoline edged lower in New York after slipping almost 5% last week.
To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter direct into your inbox, click here.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
‘Don’t You Remember Me?’ The Crypto Hell on the Other Side of a Spam Text
GOP Presidential Hopeful Ramaswamy Sued Over Strive’s Practices
Sam’s Club’s War Against Costco Started With $1.38 Hot Dog Combo
The Legendary, Wildly Profitable QQQ Fund Makes No Money for Its Owner
Brookfield Chases Rivals for Private Equity’s New Money-Spinner
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.