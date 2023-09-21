Oil Stock Signal Has Never Been Wrong

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) stock is down 2.2% at $24.41 at last glance, and carries a 21.2% year-to-date deficit. Traders shouldn't fret just yet, however, as the security is now trading near a trendline with historically bullish implications.

More specifically, AR is trading just one standard deviation away from its 80-day moving average. Per Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, the security saw four similar signals in the past three years, finishing higher one month later 100% of the time with an average 16.7% gain. A move of similar magnitude would put Antero Resources stock near $28.50, or just below its Jan. 17 annual high of $30.83.

AR Chart September 212023

Attractively priced premiums make now an excellent time to gamble on AR's move higher. In fact, the stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 29% ranks in the 13th percentile of its annual range, suggesting options traders are now pricing in low volatility expectations.