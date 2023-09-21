U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,356.53
    -45.67 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,255.16
    -185.72 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,306.67
    -162.46 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.01
    -21.09 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.26
    +0.60 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.10
    -29.00 (-1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.27 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0664
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4840
    +0.1350 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2299
    -0.0047 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5400
    -0.6570 (-0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,570.36
    -587.88 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.83
    -10.43 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,678.62
    -53.03 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,571.03
    -452.75 (-1.37%)
     

Oil Stock Signal Has Never Been Wrong

Jake Scott
·1 min read

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) stock is down 2.2% at $24.41 at last glance, and carries a 21.2% year-to-date deficit. Traders shouldn't fret just yet, however, as the security is now trading near a trendline with historically bullish implications.

More specifically, AR is trading just one standard deviation away from its 80-day moving average. Per Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, the security saw four similar signals in the past three years, finishing higher one month later 100% of the time with an average 16.7% gain. A move of similar magnitude would put Antero Resources stock near $28.50, or just below its Jan. 17 annual high of $30.83.

AR Chart September 212023
AR Chart September 212023

Attractively priced premiums make now an excellent time to gamble on AR's move higher. In fact, the stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 29% ranks in the 13th percentile of its annual range, suggesting options traders are now pricing in low volatility expectations.