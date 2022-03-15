U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.75
    -18.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,798.00
    -146.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,000.75
    -44.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,925.30
    -16.20 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.23
    -5.78 (-5.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.80
    -26.00 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.06
    -0.24 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0059 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.04
    +2.29 (+7.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3025
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8320
    -0.3500 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,412.72
    -668.22 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.38
    -1.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.30
    -94.17 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Oil Storage Market Is Expected to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increasing use of oil storage tanks in the production, refining, and distribution of petroleum products, surge in oil & gas production activities, and growing demand for crude oil in various end-use sectors are expected to drive the growth of the global oil storage market. By type, the crude oil segment accounted for the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global oil storage market was estimated at $12.2 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $18.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increasing use of oil storage tanks in the production, refining, and distribution of petroleum products, surge in oil & gas production activities, and growing demand for crude oil in various end-use sectors are expected to drive the growth of the global oil storage market. On the other hand, alteration in product, physical, and chemical properties is expected to hinder the growth of the market to some extent. However, rising trend for strategic petroleum reserves across various countries across the globe is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report Sample (260 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2217

COVID-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on world, leading to stringent lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Thus, largescale shutdown of manufacturing units of numerous industries plummeted the demand for fossil fuels in transport and aviation sector, which impacted the global oil storage market negatively.

  • Discontinuation of oil storage tank terminal construction and upgradation projects during the pandemic further aggravated the growth of the global oil storage market.

The global oil storage market is analyzed across type, material, product design and region.

Based on type, the crude oil segment accounted for the majority share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. The naphtha segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Oil Storage Market Request Here

Based on material, the carbon steel segment held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the global market. The fiber reinforced plastic segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period.

Based on region, market across LAMEA generated the highest share in 2020, garnering around half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2217

The key market players analyzed in the global oil storage market include Odfjell SE, Puma Energy, Royal Vopak, Belco manufacturing co., Inc., Brooge Energy, Containment Solutions, Inc., Vitol, LBC Tank Terminals, L. F. Manufacturing, Inc., and Oiltanking GmbH. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:
(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Oilfield Drilling Elevator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2029

Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market in Gulf Countries - Analysis, 2022-2029

Oil and Gas Instrumentation Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Smart Oilfield Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Oilfield Rental Equipment Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Oil and Gas Automation & Instrumentation Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2029

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese equities deepened on Tuesday as concerns about the country’s ties with Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sent shares on a downward spiral. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evac

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.