Oil surges, equities sink as Iran blasts fan MidEast escalation fears

AFP
3 min read
0
Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi warned earlier this week that Iran's missile attack at the weekend would be met with a response (-)
Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi warned earlier this week that Iran's missile attack at the weekend would be met with a response (-)

Oil prices rallied and equities sank Friday as reports said explosions had been heard in Iran and Syria, fuelling fears of an escalation of the Middle East crisis after last weekend's missile attack on Israel by Tehran.

The reports followed another batch of data indicating the US economy remained in rude health and compounded concerns that the Federal Reserve will hold off cutting interest rates this year or even hike them again.

Traders have been on edge since Saturday's barrage by Iran, which Israel's army chief General Herzi Halevi warned would be met with a response.

Leaders in Tehran said the strike was a legitimate response to a deadly attack on an Iranian embassy building in Damascus that it blames on Israel.

Iran state TV said three blasts had been heard near central Isfahan, the site of a key nuclear facility. Tehran had earlier said it could revise its nuclear policies if Israel threatened to attack its sites.

The Mehr news agency also said that "flights to Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz, and airports in the west, northwest and southwest have been suspended".

Israel's military said sirens sounded in the country's north.

The news sent shivers through markets, with both main oil contracts surging more than three percent on worries about supplies from the crude-rich region, while fears of a regional conflict saw equities tumble.

Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei each plunged more than three percent, while Hong Kong and Sydney were off more than one percent.

There were also losses in Shanghai, Singapore, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta.

The rush for safety also saw the yen rally against the dollar and gold jump more than one percent past $2,400, while US Treasuries climbed.

"It is now clear that the escalating shadow warfare between Israel and Iran... has finally ignited the powder keg in the Middle East, and we have moved decisively out of the shadows and into the glaring light of open conflict," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

"It should be noted that this is not a staged response to an Iranian drone attack but rather an indication that we have entered a new phase of this conflict, one that is likely to have significant and far-reaching consequences for Middle East peace and least of all risk markets."

The mood among traders was already downbeat as they contemplated the prospect of the Fed staying pat on interest rates this year following data showing jobless claims came in below expectations while a gauge of business activity hit a two-year high.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed boss Raphael Bostic said inflation is "too high" and he felt there was no need to cut borrowing costs until later in the year.

"I'm comfortable being patient," he added.

New York Fed chief John Williams and governor Michelle Bowman also said they saw fewer reductions than expected, if at all, this year.

Michael Landsberg, of Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management, said: "We are firmly in the camp of no rate cuts in 2024.

"We believe investors should prepare for a higher-for-longer regime when it comes to both inflation and interest rates."

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 3.6 percent at $85.68 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 3.6 percent at $90.21 per barrel

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 3.3 percent at 36,818.81 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.4 percent at 16,152.62

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,067.44

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 153.77 yen from 154.67 yen on Thursday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0620 from $1.0645

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2400 from $1.2438

Euro/pound: UP at 85.66 pence from 85.57 pence

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 37,775.38 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,877.05 (close)

-- Bloomberg News contributed to this story --

dan/sco

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices surge 3% on reports of Israeli strikes on Iran

    The most active U.S. West Texas Intermediate contract climbed $2.56, or 3.1%, to $84.66 per barrel. U.S. news outlet ABC News cited a U.S. official as saying that Israeli missiles had hit a site in Iran. Iran's Fars news agency said explosions were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan but the cause was not immediately known.

  • Israel Launches Retaliatory Strike on Iran, US Officials Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel launched a retaliatory strike on Iran less than a week after Tehran’s rocket and drone barrage, according to two US officials, raising fears of a widening conflict across the Middle East. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsAn expl

  • Google Fires 28 Workers Protesting $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google fired 28 employees after they were involved in protests against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion joint contract with Amazon.com Inc. to provide the Israeli government and military with AI and cloud services.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal W

  • Oil Jumps Above $90 After Israel Is Said to Strike Iran Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped after US officials said Israel had struck targets in Iran, with Brent rallying on concerns over the potential for a wider regional conflict that could endanger crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsThe global bench

  • Saudi Arabia Moves Closer to $1 Billion Barrick Pakistan Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is moving closer to a potential deal to acquire a minority stake in a Pakistan mine controlled by Barrick Gold Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsManara Minerals Investment Co.

  • IMF chief quotes Churchill as she warns of global chaos

    The head of the International Monetary Fund has urged countries to cut debt and slash red tape to revive growth as she warned the world was becoming more vulnerable to economic shocks.

  • Google CEO Pichai Calls for Reset After Activist Firings

    The tech giant fired over two dozen employees following sit-in protests at its offices in New York and California over its cloud-computing deal with Israel.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give Me More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US firms facilitated investments into blacklisted Chinese companies, says House probe

    (Reuters) -U.S. financial firms facilitated investments worth billions of dollars in index funds that included blacklisted Chinese companies, according to a bipartisan House Committee investigation that called for legislation aimed at restricting investment in those Chinese entities. U.S. index providers and asset managers channeled $6.5 billion last year to 63 Chinese companies flagged by the U.S. government for advancing China's military capabilities or supporting human rights abuses, the probe report unveiled on Thursday said. The panel said the activity was not illegal, but it called for Congress to pass legislation that would restrict investment in blacklisted entities, as well as require U.S. public companies to disclose risks related to China.

  • Treasuries Stumble on Mere Mention of Fed Rate Hike by Williams

    (Bloomberg) -- The US bond market’s recovery was cut short by a Federal Reserve official’s mere mention of the possibility of an interest-rate increase.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsIn response to a question during a conference in Washington, New