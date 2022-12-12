U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.39
    +14.01 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,654.94
    +178.48 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,035.67
    +31.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,797.85
    +1.19 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.76
    +1.74 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5360
    -0.0310 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2700
    +0.7200 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,033.78
    -128.09 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.96
    +2.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,444.32
    -32.31 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Oil Traders Pump a Record $500 Million Into One Fund as Prices Plunge

6
Alex Longley
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- One oil exchange traded fund pulled in a giant amount of cash last week as some investors piled into the market during its worst rout in months.

Most Read from Bloomberg

WisdomTree’s Brent Crude Oil ETP — ticker BRNT — attracted a weekly record of about $500 million, almost tripling the fund’s assets to more than $700 million.

The move coincided with benchmark Brent futures sliding 11% in their biggest weekly slump since early August. Worries that rising interest rates will quell demand and an oversupplied physical market have pressured prices lately.

Despite the price rout, some remain optimistic. The oil market has largely shrugged off China’s easing of Covid rules in recent days, and any increase in consumption from the world’s top crude importer could allay some fears of a demand slowdown next year. That’s against the backdrop of heightened supply risks as Russia continues its war in Ukraine.

The WisdomTree fund’s inflow is one of the largest for any oil-tracking ETP this year.

In another sign of dip buying, the market’s largest product, the $2.4 billion US Oil Fund — or USO — saw a daily inflow of $169 million last week. That was the most since August 2020.

--With assistance from Sam Potter.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Brent oil price could quickly top $90/bbl on Fed pivot, China demand recovery: BofA

    Lately, oil prices have been steadily declining due to fears that a weakening global economy would slash fuel demand, setting prices on track for a second consecutive quarterly fall. BofA forecasts Brent prices - trading at $75.95 a barrel on Monday morning - to average $100/bbl in 2023, driven also by a Chinese oil demand recovery on a post-COVID reopening and a drop in Russian supplies of about 1 million barrels per day (bpd) against the backdrop of European Union sanctions. China last week announced the most sweeping changes to its resolute anti-COVID regime since the pandemic began three years ago, loosening rules that curbed the spread of the virus but sparked protests and hobbled the world's second-largest economy.

  • Investors Are Losing Faith in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation

    Investors who bought the dip in Cathie Wood ‘s ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund have been punished this year. Shares of the fund, a pandemic-era favorite largely made up of unprofitable, growth-oriented technology companies, are down 63% this year. Investors have bailed out of growth stocks and other speculative assets en masse this year.

  • France requests emergency cut in electricity exports to UK as nuclear crisis deepens - live updates

    France's electricity network operator requested emergency help from Britain as the cold snap caused demand to surge across Europe.

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • Bond investors expect smaller Fed rate hike but brace for inflation shocks

    The U.S. Federal Reserve's likely shift to a smaller interest rate increase this week could offer some respite to bond investors hit hard by a string of super-sized hikes, though questions remain on how much damage the Fed is ready to inflict on the economy. The central bank has embarked on the fastest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years to contain the biggest jump in inflation in decades, but Chair Jerome Powell said last month that after four consecutive 75 basis points increases the pace of rate hikes could slow in December. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have declined to about 3.5% from over 4% in early November, and two-year Treasury yields - which tend to closely reflect monetary policy expectations - are down to 4.3% from a 15-year high of 4.8% early last month.

  • BofA warns hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector to preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • The Block CEO resigns after reports of undisclosed loans from Alameda Research

    Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto news outlet The Block, resigned after reports revealed that he received undisclosed multi-million dollar loans from Alameda Research.

  • One of the most frequently cited risks to stocks in 2023 is 'overstated'

    Stocks fell last week, with the S&P 500 declining 3.4%. The index is now up 9.9% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 17.9% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000?

    Investing involves a series of constant tradeoffs and careful planning, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Different investments will provide different potential payouts over time. So when looking at how much interest you can earn with $200,000, the answer is … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • U.S. oil benchmark slides toward $70 a barrel

    Oil futures tick lower Monday, despite a continued shutdown of a major North American pipeline, as worries remain over the demand outlook for crude.

  • How Companies Can Turn an Enormous Debt Load Into Good News for Their Stocks

    Companies using strong free cash flow to pay down debt are an alternative to stocks with low valuations or where management is trying to shake up underperforming assets.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FTX hearing, Fed decision, consumer inflation top week ahead

    FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to testify before Congress, consumer inflation may remain elevated and Delta to deliver investor update.

  • How Much Can You Contribute to Your IRA in 2022 and 2023?

    IRAs have certain tax advantages that allow you to bolster your nest egg, but there are annual limits on how much you can contribute.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 3 Top-Rated Stocks Could Shine in 2023

    As we head into the final stretch of 2022, with less than three weeks until we turn the page to 2023, the markets and the economy are sending a series of mixed signals. Stocks have leveled out somewhat over the past month, with reduced volatility compared to the previous six months. At the same time, investors must consider the economic signals – especially persistently high inflation and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision this week. It’s a difficult environment for ma

  • The biggest risks to stock market in 2023: Deutsche Bank survey

    The risks to the outlook for stocks are plentiful in 2023, warns Deutsche Bank.

  • Thoma Bravo snags Coupa for $8B despite activist pressure to hold off for higher price

    When news surfaced last week that activist investors were taking the unusual step of pressuring Coupa Software to not sell for less than $95 a share, it got our attention. You don’t normally see investors sending a letter asking a company to hold off on a sale. The letter believed published rumors that another private equity company, Vista Equity Partners, was in the hunt to buy it, but in the end, Thoma Bravo was the buyer along with a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) also participating in the deal as a minority investor.

  • Harry and Meghan's Rep Says Their Royal Exit Was *Never* About Wanting More Privacy

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rep spoke out about the "distorted narrative" suggesting the Sussexes' royal exit was about a desire for privacy.

  • The 7 Companies That Do It All Well in the Rankings of Best-Managed Companies

    Only seven companies this year were All-Stars in the Management Top 250 ranking. And only one company has been an All-Star since we started the rankings in 2017.