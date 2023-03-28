De-oiled Lecithin Market worth $321 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The De-oiled Lecithin Market is estimated at USD 220 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 321 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as the increase in demand for natural food additives in food and beverages, the rising use of de-oiled lecithin in pharmaceutical tablets and capsules are positively driving the growth of the de-oiled lecithin market. Furthermore, rising trends for use of de-oiled lecithin in the production of cosmetic products for better emulsification drive market growth.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=89222733

Browse in-depth TOC on "De-oiled Lecithin Market"

96 – Tables

40– Figures

157 – Pages

The soybean segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

The soybean de-oiled lecithin offers multi-functional application both as a natural emulsifier in the food and beverage industry and as a lubricant in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. It is practically free of oil and contains high concentrations of polyunsaturated fatty acids with natural benefits for consumers. It is majorly used in baking, dressing, mayonnaise, chocolates, cakes, bars, meat sauces and many other products. The major soybean-producing countries such as China and the U.S. are targeting abundant soybean production which is expected to support the steady growth of the de-oiled lecithin market.

The powder segment is expected to dominate the market with the largest share in 2023.

The powdered de-oiled lecithin has hydrophilic properties and is more refined than the granules form of de-oiled lecithin. It is a healthier option in food and beverage products since it has low-fat content. The use of powdered de-oiled lecithin is majorly increasing since it does not affect the color of the mixture or the final product. It also has vital uses in dietary supplements, and in capsules and tablets.

Story continues

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=89222733

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023.

The de-oiled lecithin market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific de-oiled lecithin market is being driven by advancements and product developments for de-oiled lecithin food, beverages, industrial, and healthcare products. The region's booming economy and the growing food & beverage industry has been encouraging the local Asian companies to expand their product portfolio that use de-oiled lecithin to generate high revenues. Moreover, the growing area under cultivation in countries like China and India is likely to drive regional market growth.

Sonic Biochem (India), Amitex Agro Product Private Limited (India), AV GROUP (India), Lecilite (India), and others are some of the market players.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=89222733

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Lecithin & Phospholipids Market by Source (Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, Egg), Type (Fluid, De-Oiled, Modified), Application (Feed, Food (Confectionery Products, Convenience Food, Baked Goods) Industrial, Healthcare), Nature & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Food Emulsifiers Market by Type (Mono & di-glycerides and their derivatives, Lecithin, Sorbitan esters, Polyglycerol esters, and Stearoyl lactylates), Source, Function, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/de-oiled-lecithin-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/de-oiled-lecithin.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/de-oiled-lecithin-market-worth-321-million-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301782994.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets