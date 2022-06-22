U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,716.00
    -51.75 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,170.00
    -355.00 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,391.75
    -185.50 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,669.60
    -23.80 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.66
    -4.86 (-4.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    -5.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    -0.38 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0523
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.28
    +0.25 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2255
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1140
    -0.5430 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,429.93
    -829.36 (-3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.55
    -5.52 (-1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,050.33
    -101.72 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Oilfield Services Market to Reach USD 312.50 Billion by 2030; Increasing Drilling & Production Activities and Progress in Hydraulic Fracturing Technology to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

The Asia Pacific region will record the highest growth due to an increase in a variety of oil rig counts & rising demand for oil & gas is helping to boost the oilfield services market growth in APAC region.

Newark, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global oilfield services market is expected to grow from USD 187.66 billion in 2021 to USD 312.50 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Growing productivity from mature & new reserves and increasing advancement in oil & gas exploration technology are anticipated to expand the demand for the oilfield services enterprise during the projection period. Further, an increase in oil & gas exploration offshore & onshore, favorable rules, rising exploration facilities, and increasing demand for energy are other driving factors of market growth. Moreover, the capacity expansions in different industries, the increasing incomes of individuals, and the rising consumption of petroleum & gas across the globe are also helping to propel the market growth. However, the stringent environmental rules about some services like drilling waste disposal & controversies regarding hydraulic fracturing are the restraining factor of the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing investments in R&D activities to produce innovative products are an opportunity for market growth. Additionally, the high initial price of assets is challenging for market growth.

Get a Sample PDF of the report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12797

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global oilfield services market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

• For example, in 2020, Weatherford launched Centro, a popularly comprehensive strategy utilized to manage complicated well site operations across the globe.

It provides compressed data in real-time that allows progressive domain viewing & live analytics.

• For example, in October 2020, Halliburton announced Smart Fleet, which is the first intelligent automatic fracturing method. Smart Fleet supplies operators amidst the real-time fracture management while pumping by combining subsurface fracture measurements, real-time fracture commands, and real-time 3D visualization.

Market Growth & Trends

The growth of the oilfield services market is driven by the rising demand for oilfield services from the ongoing shale oil & natural gas production coupled with extensive infrastructural developments which helps to drive the market growth. Moreover, the lowering of the price of oilfield services & growing output, and the high demand for the production of biofuels is also propelling the market growth. Further, the new well discoveries are the market growth trend. Thus, the increasing number of gas & oil discoveries and technological progress for higher production yield in oilfield reserves are the supporting factor of the market growth. Also, the other trend in the market is the introduction of laser drilling methods in the gas & oil enterprise due to different benefits like precision drilling, single diameter borehole, and high accuracy. This factor helps to propel market growth.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12797

Key Findings

• In 2021, the offshore segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57.24% and market revenue of 107.42 billion.

The application segment is divided into offshore and onshore. In 2021, the offshore segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57.24% and market revenue of 107.42 billion. This growth is attributed to the raised demand for offshore products. Further, by 2030, the onshore segment will likely dominate the market due to increased adoption of onshore applications for oilfield services.

• In 2021, the equipment rental segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.06% and market revenue of 77.05 billion.

The type segment is divided into field operation, equipment rental, and analytical services. In 2021, the equipment rental segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.06% and market revenue of 77.05 billion. This growth is attributed to the rising industrialization and the increasing oil & gas enterprise. Further, by 2030, the analytical services segment will likely dominate the market due to the growing CAPEX for analytics services.

• In 2021, the drilling services segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 23.35% and market revenue of 43.81 billion.

The service segment is divided into seismic services, drilling services, well completion equipment & services, processing & separation services, production, and subsea services. In 2021, the drilling services segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 23.35% and market revenue of 43.81 billion. This growth is attributed to the recent gain in exploration activities and mass production of shale gas plays. Further, by 2030, the well completion equipment & services segment will likely dominate the market due to the growth in the fracking of mature oil & gas wells and continuing shale operations.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Oilfield Services Market:

• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global oilfield services industry with a market share of 45.31% and a market value of around 85.02 billion in 2021. North America currently dominates the oilfield services market due to the increasing number of drilling wells to explore shale gas. Additionally, the high need for electricity & creasing energy consumption also helps drive the region's market growth. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 8.03% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the developing offshore activities in China and India. Also, the increasing urbanization in different countries and the growing demand for crude oil, transportation and fuel for cooking, and hydrocarbons are helping to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12797/single

Key players operating in the global oilfield services market are:

• Halliburton Company
• Baker Hughes Incorporated
• Weatherford International, PLC
• Schlumberger Limited
• China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL)
• National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
• Trican Well Service, Ltd.
• Superior Energy Services, Inc
• Technipfmc.PLC
• Nabors Industries, Ltd.
• Welltec International APS
• Nordic Well Services, LLC.

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global oilfield services market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Oilfield Services Market by Application:

• Offshore
• Onshore

Global Oilfield Services Market by Type:

• Field Operation
• Equipment Rental
• Analytical services

Global Oilfield Services Market by Service:

• Wireline Services
• Pressure Pumping Services
• Drilling & Completion Fluid Services
• Well Completion Equipment & Services
• Coiled Tubing Services
• Drilling Waste Management Services
• Well Intervention Services
• Oil Country Tubular Goods

About the report:

The global oilfield services market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633 
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies; Here Comes Fed Chief Powell

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR COMPLETE 2ND PHASE OF SEISMIC & PREPARE TO SPUD THE FIRST OF FOUR OIL TARGETS IN THE KAVANGO BASIN

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (FSE: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce completion of the second phase of seismic (761 km) and commencement of the first seismically defined, initial four well drilling program with the first well 1819/8-2 ("8-2") scheduled to spud on or before June 25, 2022.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant to Apply for Key License as Soon as This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. is poised to apply for a key financial license as soon as this month, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign that its lengthy overhaul following a squashed 2020 listing is getting closer to satisfying China’s financial regulators.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStock

  • U.S. stock futures drop as Powell testimony looms, recession worries return to the spotlight

    Equities were set to give back gains seen at the start of the week, with recession worries and expectations for continued tighter Fed policy in focus.

  • Crude Oil Buckles as Recession Angst Rattles Commodity Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged for the second time in a few days on concerns that a global economic slowdown will ultimately hobble demand. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpWest Texas Intermediate tu

  • How Are REITs Performing Compared To The Rest Of The Market In 2022?

    The S&P 500 just came out of its worst week since March 2020 and is still down by over 21% from the beginning of the year, with a move downward from 4,800 to under 3,800. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLRE) has dropped from $51.50 to $39.75, down about 22.5% for the year. That’s the benchmark for REITs and it’s not outperforming the market as a whole, an indicator that, in general, this sector is failing to provide investors with better returns than the stock market taken as

  • Stocks Fall With Futures on Hard-Landing Scenario: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe fell along with US futures and commodities amid ever-louder warnings that Federal Reserve rate hikes may lead to an economic downturn. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and

  • Crypto industry bails out bitcoin, NFT marketplace Magic Eden raises $130 million

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to explain the bounce back seen in bitcoin's pricing after weeks of volatility in the cryptocurrency space and Magic Eden's rise to prominence as a crypto marketplace.

  • Bankrupt Revlon’s Surge Draws Retail Investors as Trading Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail investors dashed into Revlon Inc. again on Tuesday as a stronger appetite for risky assets led to a more than 30-fold jump in trading for the bankrupt cosmetics giant. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession

  • A New EV Company Arrives This Week. It’s Worth More Than Rivian.

    Polestar, the electric-vehicle unit of Volvo Car, should begin trading under a new stock symbol this week if the SPAC merger is approved by shareholders.

  • 10 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 value stocks to buy today according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to 5 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli. Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is known for founding and […]

  • GE opens claims process to compensate harmed investors

    General Electric Co. said Tuesday that it has opened the claims process for the GE Fair Fund, which was established to compensate investors "harmed" by GE's failure to disclose "material" information related to the power and insurance businesses. The industrial conglomerate said the Fund was established by the Securities and Exchange Commission to distribute $200 million in civil penalties GE paid to the SEC. The Fund will compensate certain investors who bought GE stock between Oct. 16, 2015 an

  • Fed to lift rates by 75 basis points in July, 50 bps in September - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest, according to economists polled by Reuters. Last week the Fed hiked the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its largest rate increase since 1994, after official data just a few days earlier showed inflation unexpectedly rose despite expectations it had peaked. The latest poll results, released on Wednesday before Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his twice-yearly monetary policy testimony to Congress, show momentum is still behind the U.S. central bank doing more, not less, despite rising recession concerns and a steep sell-off in financial markets.

  • Tech stocks sentiment ‘feels pretty awful, which is a great sign’: Analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market volatility, tech stocks, and the outlook for investors.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Dow Futures Slump, Powell Testimony — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Investors are back to worrying that the Federal Reserve's aggressive plans to tighten monetary policy could lead the U.S. into a recession. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appears before Congress on Wednesday.