U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.97
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.10
    -5.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1380
    +0.0054 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9600
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,204.50
    +469.09 (+1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.97
    -35.81 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Oilfield Services Market Size [2022-2027] | is Projected to Reach 303040 Million at a CAGR of 6.7% | Industry Share, Demand, Growth Rate, Demand, Revenue, Key Players | Market Status and Forecast Research | Market Reports World

Market Reports World
·6 min read
Market Reports World
Market Reports World

“Global Oilfield Services market size is projected to reach US$ 303040 million by 2027, from US$ 200760 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.”

Pune, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Oilfield Services Market research report 2022-2027 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Oilfield Services industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Oilfield Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The analysis report analyses and provides the historical information alongside current performance of the worldwide Oilfield Services market and estimates the longer term trend of worldwide Oilfield Services industry on the idea of this elaborate study.

Get a Sample PDF of the report - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/19858060

Moreover, research report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the industry and elements such as drivers, restraints, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario, and technological growth. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of global Oilfield Services market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Oilfield Services Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oilfield Services Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

About Oilfield Services Market:

The oilfield services (or OFS) industry refers to all products and services associated with the oil and gas exploration and production process, include many technology-based services that are vital for successful field operations. Such services include locating energy sources, energy data management, drilling and formation evaluation, geological sciences, and many others.

Global Oilfield Services key players include Schlumberger, Halliburton, TechnipFMC, Baker Hughes (GE), Saipem, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Drilling Services is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Onshore, followed by Cereals and Offshore.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Oilfield Services market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Oilfield Services market in terms of revenue.

Get a Sample Copy of the Oilfield Services Market Report 2022

The Major Key Players Listed in Oilfield Services Market Report are:

  • Schlumberger

  • Halliburton

  • Baker Hughes (GE)

  • Weatherford

  • National Oilwell Varco

  • TechnipFMC

  • COSL

  • Archer

  • Expro

  • Trican Well Service

  • Basic Energy Services

  • Nabors

  • Pioneer Energy Services

  • Saipem

  • Patterson-UTI

  • Liberty Oilfield Services

  • Helmerich & Payne

  • Calfrac Well Services

  • Key Energy Services

  • Welltec

  • Transocean

  • Petrofrac

  • RPC

  • AlMansoori

  • ADES

  • Eurasia Drilling

  • KCA Deutag

  • NexTier Oilfield Solutions

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Oilfield Services market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Oilfield Services market.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19858060

Oilfield Services Market Segmentation by Type:

  • Drilling Services

  • Workover & Completion Services

  • Production Services

  • Processing & Separation Services

  • Geophysical Services

Oilfield Services Market Segmentation by Application:

  • Onshore

  • Offshore

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Oilfield Services in these regions, from 2016 to 2027, covering

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of Oilfield Services Market Report:

  • The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Oilfield Services market.

  • The market statistics represented in different Oilfield Services segments offers complete industry picture.

  • Market growth drivers, challenges affecting the development of Oilfield Services are analyzed in detail.

  • The report will help in the analysis of major competitive market scenario, market dynamics of Oilfield Services.

  • Major stakeholders, key companies Oilfield Services, investment feasibility and new market entrants study is offered.

  • Development scope of Oilfield Services in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Oilfield Services market

  • Advancement is elaborated in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Oilfield Services and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

Purchase this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/19858060

Detailed TOC of Global Oilfield Services Market Report 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Oilfield Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Drilling Services
1.2.3 Workover & Completion Services
1.2.4 Production Services
1.2.5 Processing & Separation Services
1.2.6 Geophysical Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Oilfield Services Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Onshore
1.3.3 Offshore
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Oilfield Services Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Oilfield Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Oilfield Services Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Oilfield Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Oilfield Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Oilfield Services Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Oilfield Services Market Trends
2.3.2 Oilfield Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Oilfield Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Oilfield Services Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Oilfield Services Breakdown Data by Type

5 Oilfield Services Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

Continued….

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/19858060#TOC

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT: Market Reports World Phone: US: +1 424 253 0946 / UK: +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@marketreportsworld.com Web: https://www.marketreportsworld.com


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Salesforce employees protest against its NFT ambitions

    Over 400 Salesforce employee signed an open letter raising concerns about the company NFT plans.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • No vaccine mandate for NY state cheerleading championship

    An earlier plan for a vaccine mandate was met with opposition, particularly in Nassau County.

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Quitting Can Be Contagious at a Company. Here’s How to Stop It.

    “Stay interviews” can make the employees who remain feel more understood—and committed to the company.

  • SEC responds to Elon Musk harassment allegations

    In a letter it filed on Friday with a New York federal judge, the SEC said its frequent check-ins with Tesla were consistent with expectations from the court overseeing the company’s 2018 settlement.

  • What “Energy Independence” Really Means For The U.S.

    The realization that the U.S. is currently producing more energy than it consumes suggests that America has finally achieved the seemingly elusive goal of energy independence

  • Oil steadies after swings as Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks weigh

    Oil prices calmed down after fluctuating initially on Monday, as investors eyed contrasting scenarios of tighter Russian energy supplies due to the Ukraine crisis and more crude coming to the market on a possible nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose more than $1 a barrel at the start of Asian trade and subsequently swung to nearly $1 loss on news of a possible summit between the United States and Russia. The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.

  • America's Third Largest Burger Chain Plans To Revive This Iconic Burger

    Burger King hasn't exactly been the fast-food king in recent years. The chain has been falling behind competitors like McDonald's and Wendy's, grasping at straws to remain relevant to younger, hungrier audiences. Along the way, the chain made some pretty big changes and additions but has most recently announced plans of going back to basics.For more, check out 8 Secrets Burger King Doesn't Want You to Know.Just like the Big Mac at McDonald's, the Whopper is Burger King's bread and butter; the si

  • Social Security Timeline: When Should High-Earning Seniors Claim Benefits?

    Even if you're a six-figure earner with additional retirement savings beyond Social Security, the federal benefits program could make up a significant portion of your retirement income. After all,...

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Financial regrets? Majority of Americans had second thoughts about spending in 2021, according to MoneyGeek survey

    Here are the expert tips for doable money goals to start the year off right.

  • The Age of Anti-Ambition

    WHEN 25 MILLION PEOPLE LEAVE THEIR JOBS, IT’S ABOUT MORE THAN JUST BURNOUT. I used to think of my job as existing in its own little Busytown — as in the Richard Scarry books, where there’s a small, bright village of workers, each focused on a single job, whose paths all cross in the course of one busy, busy day. In my neighborhood in Brooklyn, I would see the same person at the Myrtle Avenue bus stop several days a week and imagine where he was going with his Dell laptop bag and black sneakers.

  • Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Brand Is Being Sued

    Following allegations of cultural appropriation last year, Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila brand is...

  • Japan's Feb factory activity growth falls to 5-month low - flash PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in February as output contracted, underscoring the prolonged impact that global supply chain disruptions are having on the world's third-largest economy. Activity in the services sector shrank at the fastest rate since May 2020 as demand weakened after the country saw coronavirus infections spike to a record due to the Omicron variant. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing PurchasingManagers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 52.9 from a final 55.4 in the previous month.

  • Ventas, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    It's been a good week for Ventas, Inc. ( NYSE:VTR ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Black California couple’s home appraisal discrimination lawsuit gets support from DOJ

    A Black California couple’s home appraisal discrimination lawsuit received additional support last week from the U.S. Department of Justice. The […] The post Black California couple’s home appraisal discrimination lawsuit gets support from DOJ appeared first on TheGrio.