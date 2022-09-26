Oilfield Services Market Size to Grow Worth USD 346.45 Billion at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights
According to Fortune Business Insights, the global oilfield services market size is projected to grow from USD 267.82 billion in 2019 to USD 346.45 billion in 2027, at CAGR of 6.6% during forecast period. Increasing shale gas extraction activities to propel market growth.
Pune, India, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oilfield services market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 346.45 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 to 2027. In its report titled “Oilfield Services Market, 2020-2027,” Fortune Business Insight mentions that the market stood at USD 267.82 billion in 2019.
The surging shale gas extraction from hydraulic fracturing and other stimulation procedures will bolster the growth of the market. Oilfield Services Market to gain colossal advantage; Award won by TechnipFMC for Pipelaying and Subsea Installation in Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) to aid growth.
The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Oilfield Services Market:
Schlumberger (Texas, United States)
Halliburton (Texas, United States)
Baker Hughes (Texas, United States)
Weir Oil and Gas (Glasgow, United Kingdom)
Emerson (Missouri, United States)
National Oilwell Varco (Texas, United States)
Weatherford (Texas, United States)
AlMansoori Specialized Engineering (Abu Dhabi, UAE)
Saudi Aramco (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia)
Protiviti (California, United States)
Abu Dhabi Oilfield Services (Abu Dhabi, UAE)
YAS Oilfield Services (Texas, US)
Superior Oilfield Services LLC (Abu Dhabi, UAE)
National Arabian Petroleum Services Company (Dammam, Saudi Arabia)
Larsen & Toubro (Mumbai, India)
Oceaneering (Houston, Texas)
China Oilfield Services Ltd. (Beijing, China)
Petroleum Dynamics Oil and Gas (East Ahmadi, Kuwait)
Petroleum Services Co. Kuwait (Kuwait)
SPECIAL OILFIELD SERVICES CO. L.L.C. (Muscat, Oman)
Vallourec (Boulogne-Billancourt, France)
BJ Services (Texas, U.S.)
STARK International (Doha -Qatar)
Ruker Inc. (Billerica, Massachusetts)
Xi'an Huayang Oil&Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. (Xi'an, Shaanxi)
ADES - Advanced Energy Systems (Egypt)
Biyaq Oilfield Services (Mawaleh, Muscat)
Petrodar Operating Company (PDOC) (Khartoum, Sudan)
Middle East Oilfield Services LLC (Muscat, Oman)
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2020-2027
Forecast Period 2020 TO 2027 CAGR
6.6%
2027 Value Projection
USD 346.45 billion
Base Year
2019
Market Size in 2019
USD 267.82 billion
Historical Data for
2016-2018
No. of Pages
320
Segments covered
Type, Service, Application, Geography
Growth Drivers
Increasing Shale Gas Extraction to Drive Market Growth
Increasing Production & Exploration Activities in Oil & Gas Industry to Favor Market Growth.
COVID-19 Impact:
The coronavirus disaster has financially drained various industries and sectors around the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.
Market Drivers:
Growing Demand for Shale Gas to Propel Market
The increasing demand for shale gas has led to the advancement in technologies such as directional drilling and hydraulic fracturing technology to improve the production process in reservoirs. The high requirement for oilfield services during extraction can spur opportunities for the market. The ongoing plans and strategies to enhance the production of shale gas will simultaneously enrich the business of the market during the forecast period. For instance, China has announced that it will escalate its production up to 30 bcm/per year by 2020, and 80-100 bcm/per year by 2030 through advanced technologies and drilling techniques. China accounts for a high percent of shale gas production, which originally comes from the Sichuan Basin located in the Chongqing area. Moreover, the increasing exploration activities for untapped resources will enable healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years.
Regional Insights:
Offshore Oil Projects to Influence Growth in North America
The market in North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global market owing to the offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea. The ongoing oil extraction activities will enable the healthy growth of the market in North America. Moreover, the increasing partnerships and acquisitions by major players will further aid development in the region. For instance, in January 2017, Schlumberger limited announced that it has acquired the Peak Well System, which is a specialist in the design and development of advanced downhole tools for flow control, well intervention, and well integrity. Europe is expected to account for a significant share during the forecast period. The reduced cost of offshore drilling activities will favor growth in the region. For instance, in Norway, the operating cost of an oil well has been reduced by 30% from 2014 to 2017, thus the cost incurred for drilling an exploratory well offshore was half in 2017 compared to 2014.
Industry Development: Key Development:
June 2020: Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor awarded two contracts worth up to USD 187,1 million to oilfield services provider Technip. Under the contract, TechnipFMC will provide pipelaying and subsea installation for three projects on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).
Segments:
By Type
Equipment Rental
Field Operation
Analytical Services
By Service
Geophysical
Seismic Equipment
Seismic Service
Drilling
Offshore Drilling
OCTG
Directional Drilling
Drilling Fluid
Well Casing
Well Cementing
Drill Bits
Drilling Rigs
Logging While Drilling
Measurement While Drilling
Managed Pressure Drilling
Waste Management
Others
Completion & Workover
Well Intervention
Completion Fluid
Hydraulic Fracturing
Sand Control
Mud Logging
Wireline Logging
Other
Production
Artificial Lift
Floating Production Vessel
Support Vessel
Well Testing
Subsea Equipment
Christmas Tree
Enhanced Oil Recovery
Digital Oil Field
Others
Processing & Separation
Water Treatment
Oil Treatment
Gas Treatment
Solids Management
Others
By Application
Onshore
Offshore
Shallow Water
Deepwater
Ultra-Deepwater
By Geography
North America (the United States and Canada)
Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Norway, Russia, and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Middle East & Africa (Oman, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, and Rest of Latin America)
Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
Latest Technological Advancement
Regulatory Landscape
Industry SWOT Analysis
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19 on the Oilfield Services Market
Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact
Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19
Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak
Global Oilfield Services Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
Equipment Rental
Field Operation
Analytical Services
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service
Geophysical
Seismic Equipment
Seismic Service
Drilling
Offshore Drilling
OCTG
Directional Drilling
Drilling Fluid
Well Casing
Well Cementing
Drill Bits
Drilling Rigs
Logging While Drilling
Measurement While Drilling
Managed Pressure Drilling
Waste Management
Others
Completion & Workover
Well Intervention
Completion Fluid
Hydraulic Fracturing
Sand Control
Mud Logging
Wireline Logging
Others
Production
Artificial Lift
Floating Production Vessel
Support Vessel
Well Testing
Subsea Equipment
Christmas Tree
Enhanced Oil Recovery
Digital Oil Field
Others
Processing & Separation
Water Treatment
Oil Treatment
Gas Treatment
Solids Management
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
Onshore
Offshore
Shallow Water
Deepwater
Ultra-Deepwater
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Continued…
Get Customized Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/oilfield-service-market-100174
