Oilfield Services Market Size to Grow Worth USD 346.45 Billion at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global oilfield services market size is projected to grow from USD 267.82 billion in 2019 to USD 346.45 billion in 2027, at CAGR of 6.6% during forecast period.

Pune, India, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oilfield services market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 346.45 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 to 2027. In its report titled “Oilfield Services Market, 2020-2027,” Fortune Business Insight mentions that the market stood at USD 267.82 billion in 2019.

The surging shale gas extraction from hydraulic fracturing and other stimulation procedures will bolster the growth of the market. Oilfield Services Market to gain colossal advantage; Award won by TechnipFMC for Pipelaying and Subsea Installation in Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) to aid growth.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Oilfield Services Market:

Schlumberger (Texas, United States)

Halliburton (Texas, United States)

Baker Hughes (Texas, United States)

Weir Oil and Gas (Glasgow, United Kingdom)

Emerson (Missouri, United States)

National Oilwell Varco (Texas, United States)

Weatherford (Texas, United States)

AlMansoori Specialized Engineering (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

Saudi Aramco (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia)

Protiviti (California, United States)

Abu Dhabi Oilfield Services (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

YAS Oilfield Services (Texas, US)

Superior Oilfield Services LLC (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

National Arabian Petroleum Services Company (Dammam, Saudi Arabia)

Larsen & Toubro (Mumbai, India)

Oceaneering (Houston, Texas)

China Oilfield Services Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Petroleum Dynamics Oil and Gas (East Ahmadi, Kuwait)

Petroleum Services Co. Kuwait (Kuwait)

SPECIAL OILFIELD SERVICES CO. L.L.C. (Muscat, Oman)

Vallourec (Boulogne-Billancourt, France)

BJ Services (Texas, U.S.)

STARK International (Doha -Qatar)

Ruker Inc. (Billerica, Massachusetts)

Xi'an Huayang Oil&Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. (Xi'an, Shaanxi)

ADES - Advanced Energy Systems (Egypt)

Biyaq Oilfield Services (Mawaleh, Muscat)

Petrodar Operating Company (PDOC) (Khartoum, Sudan)

Middle East Oilfield Services LLC (Muscat, Oman)

Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 TO 2027 CAGR 6.6% 2027 Value Projection USD 346.45 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 267.82 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 320 Segments covered Type, Service, Application, Geography Growth Drivers Increasing Shale Gas Extraction to Drive Market Growth Increasing Production & Exploration Activities in Oil & Gas Industry to Favor Market Growth.









COVID-19 Impact:

The coronavirus disaster has financially drained various industries and sectors around the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.





Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Shale Gas to Propel Market

The increasing demand for shale gas has led to the advancement in technologies such as directional drilling and hydraulic fracturing technology to improve the production process in reservoirs. The high requirement for oilfield services during extraction can spur opportunities for the market. The ongoing plans and strategies to enhance the production of shale gas will simultaneously enrich the business of the market during the forecast period. For instance, China has announced that it will escalate its production up to 30 bcm/per year by 2020, and 80-100 bcm/per year by 2030 through advanced technologies and drilling techniques. China accounts for a high percent of shale gas production, which originally comes from the Sichuan Basin located in the Chongqing area. Moreover, the increasing exploration activities for untapped resources will enable healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Insights:

Offshore Oil Projects to Influence Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global market owing to the offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea. The ongoing oil extraction activities will enable the healthy growth of the market in North America. Moreover, the increasing partnerships and acquisitions by major players will further aid development in the region. For instance, in January 2017, Schlumberger limited announced that it has acquired the Peak Well System, which is a specialist in the design and development of advanced downhole tools for flow control, well intervention, and well integrity. Europe is expected to account for a significant share during the forecast period. The reduced cost of offshore drilling activities will favor growth in the region. For instance, in Norway, the operating cost of an oil well has been reduced by 30% from 2014 to 2017, thus the cost incurred for drilling an exploratory well offshore was half in 2017 compared to 2014.





Industry Development: Key Development :

June 2020: Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor awarded two contracts worth up to USD 187,1 million to oilfield services provider Technip. Under the contract, TechnipFMC will provide pipelaying and subsea installation for three projects on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

Segments:

By Type

Equipment Rental

Field Operation

Analytical Services

By Service

Geophysical Seismic Equipment Seismic Service

Drilling Offshore Drilling OCTG Directional Drilling Drilling Fluid Well Casing Well Cementing Drill Bits Drilling Rigs Logging While Drilling Measurement While Drilling Managed Pressure Drilling Waste Management Others

Completion & Workover Well Intervention Completion Fluid Hydraulic Fracturing Sand Control Mud Logging Wireline Logging Other

Production Artificial Lift Floating Production Vessel Support Vessel Well Testing Subsea Equipment Christmas Tree Enhanced Oil Recovery Digital Oil Field Others

Processing & Separation Water Treatment Oil Treatment Gas Treatment Solids Management Others



By Application

Onshore

Offshore Shallow Water Deepwater Ultra-Deepwater



By Geography

North America (the United States and Canada)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Norway, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Oman, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, and Rest of Latin America)

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Oilfield Services Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Oilfield Services Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Equipment Rental Field Operation Analytical Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Geophysical Seismic Equipment Seismic Service Drilling Offshore Drilling OCTG Directional Drilling Drilling Fluid Well Casing Well Cementing Drill Bits Drilling Rigs Logging While Drilling Measurement While Drilling Managed Pressure Drilling Waste Management Others Completion & Workover Well Intervention Completion Fluid Hydraulic Fracturing Sand Control Mud Logging Wireline Logging Others Production Artificial Lift Floating Production Vessel Support Vessel Well Testing Subsea Equipment Christmas Tree Enhanced Oil Recovery Digital Oil Field Others Processing & Separation Water Treatment Oil Treatment Gas Treatment Solids Management Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Onshore Offshore Shallow Water Deepwater Ultra-Deepwater Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



