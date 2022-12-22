U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

Oilfield Thread Protectors Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027

·5 min read
ReportLinker

Segmented By Material Type (Rubber, Plastic, Metal), By Type (Pin Protectors, Box Protectors), By Design (Open End, Closed End), By Location (Onshore, Offshore), By Protection Component (Drill Pipe, Drill Collar, Tool joint, Casing, Tubing, Others), By Region.

Global oilfield thread protectors market is projected to register CAGR growth in the forecast years, 2023-2027 on the account of growth factors like increasing concerns toward oil spills in the environment.

Global oilfield thread protectors market is projected to register CAGR growth in the forecast years, 2023-2027 on the account of growth factors like increasing concerns toward oil spills in the environment. Also, increase in the demand for the sophisticated drilling equipment is further driving the growth of the global oilfield thread protectors market in the upcoming five years.
Oilfield thread protectors capping like tools that are utilized for the protection of pipe threads of the oil rigs while transporting oil and gas.These tools are often made of heavy duty plastic, rubber, or metal depending on the area and type of pipelines, that require such protection at the joints.

Oilfield thread protectors are counterparts of drill pipe, tubing, and casing that helps saving the oil from spilling while transportation of the same. During the process of loading and unloading of oil into the carrier vessels for further transportation, pipelines from the rigs to the vessel are established, and while the pipes are joined together, oil spills may occur if proper precaution is not taken.
Demand For Safe Oil Transport Drives Market Growth
Oil spills are a major concern be it on shore or during offshore oil excavation process.The drilling equipment are designed and planted in very specific manner.

Equipment like hole openers, mud racks etc. increase the sizes of the il rigs and thus the chances of oil spills through various parts of the rig and the complete machinery increases. Spilled oil may cause accidental falling of the personnel working on the drill floors and if spilled in the ocean water, causes death of marine life at large.
2010 Deepwater Horizon well blowout was the most disastrous and most affecting oil spill ever recorded in the history. Although in recent years globally three minor oil spills were recorded in the year 2020 that lost less than 700 metric tonnes of oil, still the concerns toward the environment demands for better safety equipment that support safer excavation and transportation drives the global oilfield thread protectors market in the upcoming five years.
Increased Oil Production Drives Market Growth
As the demand for the oil and gas along with other petroleum products increase, so does the production of the oil from various reserves worldwide and demands the oil rig safety equipment like oilfield thread protectors increases and supports the growth of the global oilfield thread protectors market in the next five years. Total oil production on a global level in the year 2020, was recorded to be 4165.1 million tonnes, out of which the United States accounted for 712.7 million tonnes of oil in 2020.
Market Segmentation
The global oilfield thread protectors market segmentation is based on material type, type, design, location, protection component, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on material type, the market is bifurcated into rubber, plastic, and metal.

Type segment of the market is differentiated between pin protectors and box protectors.Based on design, the market is divided between open end and closed end.

Segmentation based on location, analyzes the market growth between on shore and offshore location.Based on protection component, the market segmentation is further defined into drill pipe, drill collar, tool joint, casing, tubing, and others.

The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.
Company Profile
Hunting Energy Services, National Oilwell Varco, M&P Flange & Pipe Protection Inc., Norkram Limited, Tri-Star Protectors, Caplugs, Dongying Lake Petroleum Technology CO. Ltd., Venture Steels, Thread Protectors, LLC, Kannans Industrial Machinery Equipment LLC, are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global oilfield thread protectors market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global oilfield thread protectors market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Oilfield Thread Protectors Market, By Material Type:
o Rubber
o Plastic
o Metal
• Oilfield Thread Protectors Market, By Type:
o Pin Protectors
o Box Protectors
• Oilfield Thread Protectors Market, By Design:
o Open End
o Closed End
• Oilfield Thread Protectors Market, By Location:
o Offshore
o Onshore
• Oilfield Thread Protectors Market, By Protection Component:
o Drill Pipe
o Drill Collar
o Tool Joint
o Casing
o Tubing
o Others
• Oilfield Thread Protectors Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Poland
Denmark
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Iraq
Turkey
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Peru
Chile

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global oilfield thread protectors market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320923/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


