Oilsands veteran Mike Macsween to join board of McKay Métis Group - Adds Decades of Oilsands Experience

FORT McKAY, AB, Feb. 7. 2023 /CNW/ - The McKay Métis Group (MMG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Macsween to its board of directors. This appointment signals the next phase of MMG's growth strategy.

Mike MacSween retired from Suncor Energy in 2022. Previously, he held the position of Suncor's Executive Vice President of Upstream since 2017. He led Suncor's oil sands, in situ, and exploration and production assets. Since joining Suncor in 1996, Mike held a variety of leadership roles, including Vice President of Upgrading, Vice President of Strategy and Development, and Senior Vice President of In Situ. He more recently served as Executive Vice President of Major Projects where he was accountable for the safe and cost-effective engineering, procurement, and construction activities for Suncor's growth projects in the upstream, downstream, and renewable energy portfolios. Prior to joining Suncor, he worked at Betz Process Chemicals Inc. and Shell Canada Inc.

Crystal Young, President & CEO of MMG, spoke about the announcement; "MMG's growth has been exponential. Our objective is to be the top provider for multiple oil sands services and support. Mike's expertise and connections in the industry will play a vital role as we implement this strategy."

Mr. Macsween noted, "MMG has been a remarkable success story. An Indigenous business that has seen phenomenal growth and has become central to the operation of the oilsands. The prospects for future diversification and expansion are all about deeply connecting MMG skills and energy into the firms that manage the oilsands. I look forward to helping to facilitate that."

"Under the leadership of Crystal Young, MMG has seen remarkable expansion. Said Ron Quintal, President of the Fort McKay Métis Nation, and McKay Metis Group Board Chairman. With Mike on the board, we have the added support to move faster and further. We are thrilled to welcome him to the board of directors."

Story continues

About the McKay Métis Group

McKay Métis Group is a social enterprise owned by the Fort McKay Métis Nation (FMMN).

This enterprise includes companies specializing in services such as civil construction, security, all season road maintenance, fuel and lube distribution, materials & consumables, crane services, industrial and specialty chemicals, and more.

Our profits are used to help provide Fort McKay Métis Nation members access to affordable housing, education, elders & youth services, economic development, infrastructure and to defend the constitutional rights of the Fort McKay Métis members. The benefits of working with us are tangible – not just for your bottom line – but for the benefits you will see in our community.

SOURCE McKay Métis

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/07/c9654.html