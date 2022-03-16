U.S. markets closed

Oilseeds Market to Record a CAGR of 5.64% by 2026 | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The oilseeds market is expected to grow by USD 93.2 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oilseeds Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Find more highlights related to the market. Download Free Sample Report

Oilseeds Market: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing demand for trans-fat-free oils is one of the key factors driving the growth of the oilseeds market. Rising concerns regarding the safety of food are increasing the demand for edible oils, which have low-fat content. Health problems such as digestive disorders, diabetes, and obesity have witnessed a drastic rise over the last few years. The patterns of food consumption patterns have undergone a major shift with the rising inclination for food with greater notational value. Thus, the purchase and sales of organic, clean-label, and non-genetically modified organism (GMO) products are growing faster than traditional products. The rising population of patients with obesity and diabetes has propelled the demand for meal replacement products. The awareness regarding various problems associated with diabetes and obesity, such as cardiovascular disorders, respiratory disorders, cholesterol, anxiety, and depression levels, has increased recently. Efforts in losing weight and other health complications are thus expected to increase the demand for trans-fat-free oils. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global oilseeds market.

The fluctuation in oilseed crop prices due to lack of land will challenge the oilseeds market during the forecast period. The prices of oilseed crops are volatile due to variable weather conditions and political instability, which affects oil crop producers' output. This limits oil supply to manufacturers. Other important factors contributing to decreasing specialty oil production levels across the world include restricted access to funding as well as a lack of information about contemporary agricultural practices and farm management skills. An estimated 30% of crops in key countries are lost due to ineffective insect and crop disease management techniques. The decline in the availability of agricultural land can be attributed to an increase in constructional activities due to the growth of the urban population. Such factors are challenging the growth of the global oilseeds market during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Oilseeds Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the market has been segmented into soybean, sunflower, cottonseed, palm kernel, and others. The soybean segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Soybean has several applications in industrial products such as lubricants, plastics, waxes, and a range of intermediate chemicals, including fatty acids. In more recent times, soybean has been recognized for its nutritional properties and is now used in a range of nutrition bars, cereals, pasta, and baked goods.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the oilseeds market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Know more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Rye Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sunflower Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Oilseeds Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 93.2 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.4

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Mexico, China, India, Germany, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bayer AG, Bora Foods Pvt. Ltd., Buhler AG, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., CHS Inc., ETG Group, Kanematsu Corp., Krishidhan Seeds Pvt. Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Mahyco Pvt. Ltd., Mountain States Oilseeds, Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd., Rowland Seeds Inc., Soni Soya Products Pvt. Ltd., Tovarna Olja Gea d.o.o., and Wilmar International Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Soybean - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Sunflower - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Cottonseed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Palm kernel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

  • 10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 10.5 Buhler AG

  • 10.6 Bunge Ltd.

  • 10.7 Cargill Inc.

  • 10.8 Kanematsu Corp.

  • 10.9 Louis Dreyfus Co. BV

  • 10.10 Mountain States Oilseeds

  • 10.11 Soni Soya Products Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wilmar International Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oilseeds-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-5-64-by-2026--technavio-301501952.html

SOURCE Technavio

