Is Oiltek International Limited's (Catalist:HQU) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Oiltek International's (Catalist:HQU) stock up by 4.5% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Oiltek International's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Oiltek International is:

24% = RM13m ÷ RM53m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.24 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Oiltek International's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

First thing first, we like that Oiltek International has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 6.2% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Probably as a result of this, Oiltek International was able to see a decent net income growth of 14% over the last five years.

We then compared Oiltek International's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.3% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Oiltek International fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Oiltek International Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Oiltek International has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 65%, meaning that it is left with only 35% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Oiltek International's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Oiltek International's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

