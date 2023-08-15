U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

When is it OK to back out of a home purchase contract during the inspection period?

Christopher A. Combs
·1 min read

Question: We moved here from Milwaukee and signed a purchase contract with $20,000 earnest money for a Goodyear home. We had the right to cancel this purchase contract within the 10-day inspection period. We both have jobs in Chandler. Neither of us realized how long the day-to-day commute from Goodyear to Chandler is during rush hour traffic. Therefore, within the 10-day inspection period, we decided to cancel our purchase contract for the Goodyear home and buy a home in Chandler. Our real estate agent said that we will lose our $20,000 earnest money deposit because we only have the right to cancel the purchase contract during the 10-day inspection period if there is a problem with the Goodyear home itself, such as a leaky roof. Is our agent correct?

More on real estate: We have a title insurance policy for our house. Do we need more protection?

Answer: Probably not. A buyer of a home in good faith can cancel the purchase contract during the 10-day inspection period for any reason (e.g., the home doesn’t have a “good” view of Camelback Mountain, the home is too close to a bus stop, the neighbors say that the house is “haunted by ghosts," or the buyer decides they don't like the neighbors).

Contact real estate attorney Christopher A. Combs at azrep@combslawgroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When is it OK to back out of a home purchase contract in Arizona?