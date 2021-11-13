U.S. markets closed

It's OK to borrow ideas when building your startup's website

Miranda Halpern
·2 min read

It was a light week for the Experts program, but what we missed in quantity, we made up for in quality: Joey Noble, community manager for DemandCurve, shared a teardown of Zapier's homepage that contains insights you can use to improve the storytelling techniques on your own website, including more effective copywriting and calls to action.

We ran one article related to software development that detailed strategies for managers who want to support their teams' mental health, an issue that's being talked about more now that so many companies have distributed workforces. For growth marketing, we have Noble's teardown, along with tips on collecting and leveraging zero-party data from Ben Parr, president and co-founder of Octane AI, which builds conversational commerce tools.

On Wednesday, November 17 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, Parr will join Senior Editor Walter Thompson for a live chat on Twitter Spaces to discuss his article. Follow @techcrunch on Twitter and bring your questions!

Software consulting

Consultant: Innofied
Recommended by: Ravil Sookhoo, Insta Express
Testimonial: “[They impacted our business] by creating software and mobile apps that overall connect aspects of our business to make processes easier. They have helped with our e-commerce website, management software to handle orders and delivery solutions.”

5 ways to improve mental health for software developers: Lorna Mitchell, head of Developer Relations at Aiven, reflects on her years of experience working remotely and shares her tips for how startups can help take care of their employees.

Mitchell says, "Software developers need their brains in good shape to do the work that they do, and sometimes when things aren’t going well, we can see it in our colleague’s code before the real problem is even communicated."

Growth marketing

(TechCrunch+) Collect and leverage zero-party data to personalize marketing and drive growth: Ben Parr, president and co-founder of Octane AI, talks about the importance of zero-party data, but more importantly, walks through examples of how to collect it and put it to work. Parr says, "When you hear 'quiz,' you might be tempted to think of a BuzzFeed-style personality assessment, but in reality, they are the fundamental way we figure out what products we want to buy and what package to get."

(TechCrunch+) Demand Curve: How Zapier acquires customers using its homepage: Joey Noble, community manager at Demand Curve, tears down Zapier's homepage. Noble says, "When building your startup’s website, start by getting inspiration from the websites of established companies in your industry. Why? Because larger companies will have the resources to test and optimize their website to convert, saving you the need to figure it all out yourself."

