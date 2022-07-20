U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,964.41
    +27.72 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,884.13
    +57.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,890.67
    +177.52 (+1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,814.56
    +15.23 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.39
    -1.83 (-1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.00
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.07 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0215
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    -0.0110 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1995
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1510
    -0.0190 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,994.96
    +1,679.19 (+7.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.58
    +7.88 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.96
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

OK, don't fear: the long shots are still getting venture funding

Natasha Mascarenhas and Alex Wilhelm
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex asked: How do founders hold two ideas in their heads: both that there is an economic downturn, but also that things are looking up for many industries?

After a series of episodes about the tensions within the downturn, this is a "good news, despite" episode.

We had a great time, and hope you like this show. We’re back Friday with our regular news roundup!

Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

