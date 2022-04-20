OK Partners with Plan International Hong Kong to Support Children's Right to a Safe Childhood

HONG KONG, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know, Hundreds of millions of girls and boys throughout the world are engaged in work that deprives them of adequate education, health, leisure, and basic freedoms; violating their rights. 1

Technology company OK, provides an intuitive and user-friendly cloud platform that lets organisations of any size collect, store and share information anywhere. From suppliers and partners to customers and aftermarkets. The OK platform and OK ID labels enable transparent documentation, compliance, and quality assurance in real-time to support ethical and sustainable sourcing. Allowing organisations and end-consumers to assess manufacturers and products for a reliable sourcing and buying experience.

Plan International was established in 1937, and it's one of the world's leading development organisations specifically focusing on children's development and well-being. They focus on making lasting improvements to the quality of life in the areas of education, early childhood development, ending violence, sexual and reproductive health and rights, skills and decent work and young people driving change.

OK, makes it their business to help organisations achieve sustainability and growth. Due to this commitment, OK would like to announce that they have joined Plan International Hong Kong's Child Caring Partnership Scheme as a gold partner. Via Plan's training workshops, OK will continue to advance children's rights and promote child protection practices to stakeholders and throughout their environment.

OK invites organisations from all industries and countries to begin their journey to sustainability.

1 The International Labour Organization (ILO)

About OK

OK delivers an AI-powered end-to-end supply chain, product lifecycle, and sourcing management platform for the 21st century. Through the QR-enabled OK label; manufacturers, buyers, and consumers of millions of products can collaboratively build brand value with real-time and transparent documentation, compliance, and quality assurance. Founded in Sweden and headquartered in Hong Kong, OK empowers organisations globally to intuitively close the loops in their supply chain, automate repetitive tasks and remote oversight; and maintain growth in a global circular economy with social, financial, and environmental sustainability.

Visit www.okgrade.com to learn how leading brands are contributing to an OK future.

© OK Systems Limited. All Rights Reserved. The 'OK logo' is a registered trademark (®) of OK Systems Limited.

