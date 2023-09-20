OKA Corporation Bhd's (KLSE:OKA) Stock Financial Prospects Look Bleak: Should Shareholders Be Prepared For A Share Price Correction?

Most readers would already know that OKA Corporation Bhd's (KLSE:OKA) stock increased by 1.5% over the past month. However, its weak financial performance indicators makes us a bit doubtful if that trend could continue. Particularly, we will be paying attention to OKA Corporation Bhd's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for OKA Corporation Bhd is:

3.6% = RM6.7m ÷ RM188m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of OKA Corporation Bhd's Earnings Growth And 3.6% ROE

It is quite clear that OKA Corporation Bhd's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 5.0%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Hence, the flat earnings seen by OKA Corporation Bhd over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

We then compared OKA Corporation Bhd's net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 28% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is OKA Corporation Bhd fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is OKA Corporation Bhd Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 70% (meaning, the company retains only 30% of profits) for OKA Corporation Bhd suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Moreover, OKA Corporation Bhd has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on OKA Corporation Bhd. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of OKA Corporation Bhd's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

