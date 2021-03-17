U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.12
    +11.41 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,015.37
    +189.42 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,525.20
    +53.63 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,336.39
    +16.87 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.44
    -0.36 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.00
    +13.10 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    +0.41 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1985
    +0.0076 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3964
    +0.0072 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8660
    -0.1220 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,915.28
    +1,698.59 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.24
    +43.10 (+3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,762.67
    -40.94 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,914.33
    -6.76 (-0.02%)
     

Okay, the GPT-3 hype seems pretty reasonable

Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

This morning TechCrunch covered an interesting round for Copy.ai, a startup that employs GPT-3 to help other companies with their writing projects. GPT-3, or Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3, is a piece of AI from the OpenAI group that takes text from the user, and writes a lot more for them.

As part of the process of covering the Copy.ai round, I got caught up in the idea of AI-powered writing. I've long been more curious than afraid of automated writing. So when the Copy team described their very positive impressions of the GPT-3 AI writing tool to TechCrunch during an interview, I was intrigued.

To scratch this newly-formed itch, I doodled around this morning with a competitor of sorts to the Copy team , Headlime. And, freaking heck am I am impressed at what folks have managed to build around the GPT-3 technology.

Sure, GPT-3 can add words to a prompt. But the technology can do a lot more than that. The GPT-3-powered Headlime managed to not only write some medium-good stuff for me, but also managed bring in concepts concerning my reporting beat that were in my head but not in the prompts I provided.

I can't do better than just show you what I mean. So, here's what happened when I used Headlime for the first time, sans help.

Here's the first thing that Headlime showed me, a language selector and a request for a description of the post that I wanted to write. I decided to push the system a bit by just telling it about a piece I need to write in light of today's market action:

Ha ha, I thought, that will kick it in the teeth and I, a biped of intelligent meat wrapped around some calcium sticks, will feel grossly superior to the computer player. I hit go and then realized that I actually had to provide 500 characters of stuff, so I rambled for a bit to fill in required length:

Time for the next step! Hitting the button brought up a list of possible headlines for the post I was helping create, which were honestly not terrible:

Fair enough, yeah? At this point I was starting to become impressed.

I selected the first headline as it was my favorite and moved along. Next came the work to get an intro put together for the post, a process that involved the strenuous work of clicking a button:

Here are the options proffered:

Again, not bad.

What struck me about these are not merely minor variations on each other. They are structured differently, taking various angles on what I was halfway talking about in the 500 characters of bilge I had fed into the system. I was starting to wish that I had given GPT-3 a bit more to work with up top, as it was trying its best after I had clearly not.

Intro selected, I was brought into a CMS of sorts, where our selected bits were included, and your humble servant was asked to do a bit more writing.

I was happy to oblige, only for the system to stop me and offer to take over:

Having precisely no idea what a credit is, or what two of them cost as I was on a free trial of sorts, I hit the "Write for me" button. This is what came out:

Look at how it finished that sentence I started, even after I used em-dashes! The software gets the next sentence backwards, but is right back on the horse afterwards talking about how higher interest rates make exotic investment classes like venture capital less attractive! I was gobsmacked.

I will keep playing with the tech and the various software wrappers that are being built to productize GPT-3. More notes to come. But I wanted to pause and share my initial delight. This is cool. I can't recall the last time that technology actually shocked me. But, well played GPT-3, you're amazing.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump campaign staff lash out at reporters over criticism of Jared Kushner’s $24,000 hotel bill

    The president’s son-in-law visited Israel to attended a ceremony at the US Embassy in Jerusalem

  • Fox News Conflates Trump’s Georgia Calls, Falsely Claims Corrected WaPo Story May Have Swayed Senate Runoffs

    Fox NewsFox News repeatedly and falsely suggested on Wednesday that the recently corrected Washington Post story about former President Donald Trump’s call with a Georgia investigator could have impacted the Georgia Senate runoffs, apparently not realizing that the story was originally published four days after the election.During Wednesday’s broadcast of daytime panel show Outnumbered, the hosts covered Trump’s Tuesday night Fox interview with Maria Bartiromo which featured the ex-president claiming that the story “probably affected the Senate race.” Trump’s assertion came on the heels of Bartiromo conflating the corrected report with another story on Trump’s call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.“I know you put out a statement about this story, Mr. President, but tell us what your reaction is that The Washington Post had to correct this fake news that they reported that you told the secretary of state of Georgia to ‘find the fraud’ and find the votes right before the Senate race,” Bartiromo said to the former president during the interview.The truth of the matter, however, is that The Washington Post obtained the entire audio recording of Trump’s controversial call to Raffensperger on Jan. 3, two days before the election, and published a story detailing Trump’s pleas to the secretary of state to “find” over 11,000 votes to flip the state’s election results. None of the quotes in that story were ever in question as the Post sourced them directly to the call recording, which they included in full.Days later, and after the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs that saw both Republican incumbents lose, the paper was the first to report on Trump’s Dec. 23 call with the chief investigator of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. The Jan. 9 story, based on a then-anonymous source, claimed Trump urged investigator Frances Watson to “find the fraud” in the state’s election and become a “national hero.”After the Wall Street Journal obtained audio of that call last week, which did reveal Trump repeatedly urged Watson to search for voter fraud while telling her she’d “be praised” if the “right answer comes out,” the Post issued a lengthy correction noting it had misquoted the ex-president as he never said the words “find the fraud” or “national hero.” At the same time, the basic thrust of the story—that Trump attempted to pressure Georgia officials to overturn the election—remained. Prosecutors, in fact, have launched a criminal investigation into Trump’s efforts.While airing Trump’s false claim that the corrected story affected the Senate race, Outnumbered host Emily Compagno did note that the story revolved around the chief investigator. At the same time, however, she framed the discussion on how the report supposedly impacted the election.Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt, meanwhile, said he would not give the Post “credit for correcting the mistake,” saying the paper had “a tremendous responsibility to tell the truth and they failed to do it.”He added: “And what they did is they peddled this fake made-up quote that did enormous damage in terms of coloring everything that occurred in the weeks and months after that, uh, in terms of the Georgia elections.”After Hurt seemed to suggest the story came out weeks or even months prior to the runoff, Compagno then turned to fellow panelist Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery to weigh in.“Kennedy, you did such a phenomenal job in the A-block with tying in the national situation we are in back down to that Georgia Senate election,” she said. "Charlie talks about the importance of having faith and maintaining trust in the media, but this also illustrates or underscores the power it has and perhaps that election might have had a different outcome.”Kennedy, while not directly addressing the election claim, did seem to agree with Compagno’s point.“Power and money, because it’s owned by Jeff Bezos,” Kennedy replied. “Here’s the thing, like, I don't want some journalist misquoting Joe Biden, I do want to see this sort of tit-for-tat. I think that’s incredibly unfair and it’s a really bad look for journalists. I hope journalists go back to vetting their sources and making sure they investigate the source material, they get it right the first time. The correction has maybe a tenth of the eyeballs, and that’s being very generous, than the original story that did so much damage.”Fox News told the Daily Beast that the error will be corrected on Wednesday night's broadcast of Fox News Primetime—which will be hosted by Bartiromo—and tomorrow's Outnumbered.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US STOCKS-U.S. stocks end higher after Powell projects stronger economy

    Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday after the Fed predicted a fast economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and said it would maintain its interest rate at close to zero. In its statement following its two-day policy meeting, the Federal Reserve projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down, and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come.

  • Fantasy Basketball Trade Analyzer: Make a deal for Jonas Valanciunas

    Looking to make a deal in Week 13? Mike Barner of RotoWire.com offers up some suggestions.

  • Credit Suisse flags financial hit over Greensill collapse

    Credit Suisse may have to book a charge over its dealings with Greensill, it warned on Tuesday, as investor scrutiny grows over its relationship with the British supply-chain finance company that collapsed into insolvency. The Swiss bank has had to close around $10 billion of supply-chain finance funds that bought notes issued by Greensill, and which it marketed to clients. "While these issues are still at an early stage, we would note that it is possible that Credit Suisse will incur a charge in respect of these matters," it said.

  • VW Soars Most Since Famous Short Squeeze on Plans to Beat Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG shares surged the most since a historic short squeeze a dozen years ago after back-to-back days of briefings on how it plans to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric vehicle leader.VW’s common stock soared as much as 29% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to standardize key technologies across its sprawling industrial empire and generate scale effects that both Tesla and established automakers are unlikely to match. On Monday, VW said it would build six battery factories in Europe alone.The stock move is reminiscent of a short squeeze that briefly made VW the world’s most valuable company in 2008. VW’s three dominant holders - the Porsche and Piech family, the German state of Lower Saxony and Qatar -- hold 90% of common stock. VW’s preference shares, which have a much larger free float and are more widely traded, rose as much as 9.3% in Frankfurt trading.VW aims to become the global EV leader by 2025 at the latest, though reaching its target of 1 million electric and plug-in hybrid deliveries this year could put the company within striking distance of Tesla. Those big ambitions appear to be getting the attention of retail investors who have bid up U.S. stocks speculated about on Reddit and other social media forums early this year.“We will accelerate our transformation journey in 2021 and beyond,” Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess told reporters. VW’s newly formed management board “is set to unleash value,” he said.Diess, 62, has been overhauling VW’s vast operations to free up funds for spending on the battery and software capabilities that made Tesla the world’s most valuable automaker last year. He was concerned until recently, telling Bloomberg News in January that the capital markets’ dim view on the company put it at a disadvantage.The outsize gain in VW’s common stock relative to preference shares is partly driven by U.S. retail investor buying and high short interest, according to Ken Menager, a special situations strategist at Avalon Capital. VW’s American Depositary Receipts are based on the common-share listing in Germany.“Volkswagen is turning electric, poised to overtake Tesla’s battery-electric vehicle crown in 2023 and catch up on software by 2025, a view the market is only now developing,” Michael Dean, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, wrote in a report. “Educating investors about its battery tech -- it aims to cut cell costs by 50% via the rollout of solid-state batteries -- and software should also reap rewards.”Porsche SqueezeThe last time VW witnessed a similar stock surge was when Porsche’s attempt to take over the company led to a short squeeze resulting in a series of investor lawsuits.Porsche’s plan to acquire its much bigger rival faltered when the global financial crisis hit. To save Porsche from bankruptcy, VW ended up buying the sports-car maker over the course of several years, leaving only a publicly traded holding company whose main asset is VW shares.One of the catalysts for VW’s recent share rise has been speculation the company could consider a separate listing of Porsche. Diess poured cold water on those hopes Tuesday, saying there is “no immediate need” for a stock offering of what is VW’s most profitable brand. VW largely will finance its overhaul from its robust cash flows, the CEO said.Platform ApproachVW is planning to hone its common-platform approach to leveraging economies of scale across its stable of 12 brands to deploy technologies including software, batteries and charging infrastructure.The company intends to boost its software operation’s headcount to 10,000 as it develops automated-driving features and in-car operating systems. The hiring push would make VW one of Europe’s largest software firms behind SAP SE, improving its chances of catching up to Tesla and countering the risks posed by technology companies such as Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.VW also released detailed annual results across its business units for the first time:Operating profit at VW’s namesake passenger-car brand plummeted to 454 million euros in 2020, from 3.8 billion euros in 2019The Audi division, which leads the group’s software expansion, saw operating profit decline to 2.7 billion euros from 4.5 billion eurosPorsche, the group’s most profitable brand, emerged from the pandemic largely unscathed with 4 billion euros in operating profit, compared with 4.2 billion euros in the previous yearLast month, VW said it expects profitability to improve this year. It kept its dividend proposal unchanged even as analysts braced for a cut, and said rising vehicle deliveries will push up revenue up significantly. By 2025 at the latest, VW wants to generate an operating return on sales of 7% to 8%.(Updates with strategist’s comment in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • When are federal taxes due in 2021? IRS under pressure to extend income tax return deadline

    The IRS is under pressure to extend the federal income tax deadline after last-minute changes, such as the rules on unemployment benefits.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil prices end lower as U.S. supply climbs a 4th week and after IEA deems supercycle unlikely

    Oil futures end lower on Wednesday, after the U.S. government reported a fourth consecutive weekly climb in domestic crude inventories and International Energy Agency deemed a “supercycle” for the commodity unlikely.

  • Stimulus check: Young investors use $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments to join stock market boom

    Young investors plan to use their COVID-19 relief payments to buy stocks, according to a recent survey from Deutsche Bank.

  • Philippines' fried chicken king eyes global empire

    Jollibee sees plenty of opportunities from the pandemic and plans to open 450 new restaurants this year.

  • Here’s How Much a $15 Minimum Wage Would Raise the Price of a Burrito. (Hint: It’s Less Than Extra Guac.)

    A dive into Chipotle's financial statements reveals an important fact about the minimum wage: Big companies can handle a hike.

  • BofA Slams Bitcoin: 'Impractical As A Store Of Wealth Or Payments Mechanism'

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) prices remained steady at around $55,200 on Wednesday morning after one Wall Street analyst blasted the cryptocurrency for all of its shortcomings as both an inflation hedge and a store of wealth. Prices Based Purely On Demand: Bank of America analyst Francisco Blanch said bitcoin is akin to other commodities in that its price is driven purely by supply and demand. Given bitcoin’s supply is fixed, swings in demand are the only thing driving its price action. Blanch said weekly flows into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) are a significant demand driver and contributor and to near-term price action. Blanch said that, despite its popularity among retail traders, bitcoin has several major problems that might hold it back in the long-term. One of its biggest hurdles is the complex nature of the crypto mining that underlies its settlement process. Blanch said bitcoin can only handle about 14,000 transactions per hour compared to the 236 million transactions Visa Inc (NYSE: V) can reportedly handle. “Bitcoin has also become correlated to risk assets, it is not tied to inflation, and remains exceptionally volatile, making it impractical as a store of wealth or payments mechanism,” Blanch wrote in the note. Blanch said the main argument for holding bitcoin in a portfolio is not diversification, stable returns or protection against inflation. It's simply the expectation that prices will rise. Related Link: Survey Finds 72% Of Investors Believe Bitcoin Experiencing Another Bubble Low ESG Rating: At the same time, Blanch said ESG investors will likely have no interest in bitcoin, which has an extremely harmful environmental impact. The bitcoin network currently emits about 60 million tons of CO2 annually, roughly the same carbon footprint as the nation of Greece. For every $1 billion of fresh inflow into bitcoin, Blanch estimates the cryptocurrency will generate additional CO2 levels equivalent to about 1.2 million ICE cars. When it comes to social and governance measures, Blanch said the anonymity of cryptocurrency networks contributes to their use for nefarious activities. “Reprisk, an ESG tracker, found 181 companies faced risks linked to Bitcoin around money laundering, corruption, bribery, fraud, and breaches of data privacy,” Blanch said. Finally, Blanch said bitcoin is facing tremendous long-term threats from central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. There is currently nothing preventing central banks from building their own blockchains and replicating the bitcoin network, and the ECB is reportedly already discussing its own CBDC. Benzinga’s Take: A key driver of the recent bitcoin rally is concerns over the negative impact unprecedented government stimulus spending could have on the dollar. A cryptocurrency’s supply is fixed, it doesn’t have the intrinsic value of a share of stock or a plot of real estate, and it doesn’t have the yield of a bond or certificate of deposit. Therefore, the prices of cryptocurrencies in the long term will be determined only by changes in long-term demand from investors and users. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow To Invest In The Market Responsibly When Everyone Else Is Gambling© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden may propose $1 trillion in new taxes, says a former aide — and here’s how Congress will react

    The White House will propose $1 trillion worth of new taxes, according to Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy and political strategy at Evercore ISI and the former director of economic and domestic policy for then Vice President Joe Biden.

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • Coinbase Registers 114.9M Shares for Public Listing

    Coinbase plans the resale of 114,850,769 shares of Class A common stock for its public offering.

  • Gamestop Short-Selling Nets Bill Gross $10M, Who Says Current Volatility 'Perfect Opportunity For Options Sellers'

    Bill Gross, the co-founder of fixed income investment company Pacific Management Co., said he managed to book a profit of about $10 million from the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) trading frenzy earlier this year. What Happened: The legendary billionaire investor said in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television that he initially sold call options on GameStop at strike prices of $150 and $200, and lost $10 million as the stock surged amid a rally fueled by retail traders. However, he managed to book a profit of $10 million and exited the trade when the videogame retailer’s shares finally tumbled. The erstwhile bond king said he is still selling call options on the GameStop stock at $250 and $300, noting that the volatility is super high and is a “perfect opportunity for option sellers, not buyers.” See Also: GameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock Market Why It Matters: Shares of GameStop and other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) skyrocketed in January as retail traders belonging to the Reddit Investor forum r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. GameStop and some other meme stocks such as Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) and AMC Entertainment Holdings continued to see strong retail investor interest even on Tuesday amid speculation small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks into the equity markets. Meanwhile, GameStop analyst Curtis Nagle said in a note last week that the company’s shares remain “very detached from fundamentals”. He also said that the recent surge in GameStop’s shares could be due to rising expectations for the company to adopt a digital business model led by major shareholder Ryan Cohen. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Price Action: GameStop shares closed 5.4% lower on Tuesday at $208.17. Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAMC Could Be Getting Up To 10% On Film-Rental Fees From WarnerMedia, Says AnalystAMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • IRS tax deadline changing with taxes expected to be due mid-May, reports say

    When are 2020 taxes due? The IRS is extending the tax deadline by a month, according to reports Wednesday.

  • Olo, maker of restaurant-ordering tech, pops 39% from increased IPO price

    Olo Inc., which makes online-ordering technology for restaurants, was welcomed warmly to Wall Street on Wednesday as it seeks to benefit from an on-demand boom that was helped by the coronavirus pandemic.