OKC consultants invite public feedback to refine new preliminary BRT routes

An EMBARK bus is seen alongside a roadway curb in the background. A poster graphic on the pavement in the foreground is providing a QR code for residents to leave feedback on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes.

Engineers and consultants invited Oklahoma City residents to submit feedback in-person last week at the Capitol Hill Library on preliminary routes for the city’s $61 million-budgeted “Bus Rapid Transit” lines for the northeast and south sides of the city.

Managers and advisers with the city’s MAPS 4 project asked people living in the historic southside Capitol Hill community for their thoughts on the planned “alignments” set to run through the southwest area, although project consultants said the feedback would help them determine exactly what streets the route should encompass.

“One big piece we’ve been talking about for both the northeast and the south city study areas is: What are some of the key destinations?” said Luke Schmidt, a traffic engineer with Kimley-Horn and Associates, the consulting firm working for MAPS 4. “So we’ve taken these destinations that we heard from the initial round of public engagement and plotted those along the map and along the different alternatives, so you can see where some of the priority connections are.”

A map provided by the City of Oklahoma City shows various preliminary routes planned for the city's current Bus Rapid Transit development in northeast and south Oklahoma City.

Bus Rapid Transit, or “BRT,” is a bus-based transportation system designed to “deliver fast, comfortable, and cost-effective services at metro-level capacities,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The city’s current BRT development, which includes 32 planned platform stops for the city’s northwest corridor, is nearing completion, with at least 28 concrete platforms already constructed as of early July. MAPS 4 allocated $61 million for EMBARK, Oklahoma City’s transit agency, to build two additional BRT routes on the city’s east and south sides.

Since early June, the project team has hosted a dozen public meetings and “pop-up” events to solicit feedback and raise awareness about the preliminary bus routes. Friday’s “open house” session, held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Capitol Hill Library on 327 SW 27th St., was also the final such meeting in the project’s “refine” phase, as the planners continue deciding which destinations are prioritized for platform stops along the routes.

Popular destinations along the preliminary routes for both the northeast and south corridors include grocery stores, fitness centers, health clinics, and major employers.

Plans reaching under-resourced communities in OKC

Daisy Muñoz, project manager for the Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City, also serves as Vice Chair of the MAPS 4 Citizens Advisory Board’s Connectivity Subcommittee. She said she is excited to see the city heavily allocating public funds into public transportation for the city, especially in parts of the city that have been under-resourced for decades.

“I think the city was built around the automobile, and the city is quite large, so sometimes if you don’t have reliable transportation or your own personal transportation, it can be really difficult to get across the city,” Muñoz said. “Putting this public funding toward BRT is just one component of trying to create the infrastructure for a more complete, integrated transportation system.”

Daisy Muñoz, Project Manager for The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City is seen speaking with MAPS 4 consultants at the Capitol Hill Library in Oklahoma City, on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Engineers plan to connect the proposed routes for the northeast and the south corridors through the city's downtown Santa Fe Transit Hub, which already provides access to current bus routes and the streetcar.

Consultants and advisers helped raise awareness and foster dialogue with residents at the meetings by using visuals illustrating three proposed routes for each corridor, including posters for which amenities should be prioritized and visuals with both English and Spanish text explaining the project’s purpose.

Maria Collado, an account coordinator with Tango PR, an Oklahoma City-based Hispanic public relations firm, said the bilingual outreach has been helpful in giving many people a better understanding of what the project wants to accomplish and how it can improve their own lives.

“The people have been very open,” Collado said. “At first, they were like, ‘BRT? I have no idea what that really is.’ But once we explain it, they tell us, ‘Oh, definitely! I definitely want to go to this place, or that place.’ And then they think about their kids taking the bus as well. So giving them the freedom for their whole families to take it independently is going to be really nice.”

A sign showing South community destinations is pictured in Oklahoma City, on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Planners and engineers hope the city’s upcoming northeast and south BRT routes will expand accessibility and connectivity for the metro’s historically disadvantaged demographics.

“I think, if you live up on Martin Luther King (Avenue) and you’re just able to take two bus routes to get all the way down to, for example, the Amazon Warehouse or (Oklahoma City Community College), it will just naturally make stronger connections happen between the different sides of the city,” said Daniel Murphy, another civil engineering analyst with Kimley-Horn and Associates.

Share feedback on MAPS 4 projects

The project team encourages people in Oklahoma City to stay updated on the MAPS 4 projects at okc.gov/maps4. Consultants said the BRT project's online survey will soon close, but residents can submit comments until late July at MAPS4BRT.com.

