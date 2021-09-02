U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

OKC Regenerative Medicine – Protext Flowables For Musculoskeletal Pain Launched

Oklahoma Pain Center
·2 min read

Oklahoma Pain Center (405-752-9600) in OKC has announced a new regenerative medicine treatment for the reduction or elimination of musculoskeletal pain.

Oklahoma City, United States , Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The clinic’s addition of Protext Flowables to their roster of treatment plans reflects their desire to be at the cutting edge of the pain management field.

More details can be found at https://www.oklahomapaincenter.com/regeneration-therapy

The expansion into new treatment options coincides with the latest reports from the CDC, which indicate that over 20% of American adults currently suffer from chronic pain, with another 8% suffering from high-impact chronic pain.

Protext Flowables are a form of regenerative medicine product that contains an extremely concentrated amount of Wharton’s Jelly from human umbilical cord tissue. The anti-inflammatory substance includes a high amount of cytokines, hyaluronic acid, and peptide growth factors, making it a powerful healing agent in terms of joint, ligament, tendon, and muscle injuries.

Unlike other stem cell procedures such as bone marrow aspiration and adipose tissue extraction, Oklahoma Pain Center’s Protext Flowable treatment does not require tissue harvesting. Therefore, the therapy offers a minimally invasive and drug-free solution for patients experiencing debilitating musculoskeletal pain.

The center can now also offer patients other regenerative stem cell therapies, including Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment, amniotic fluid treatment, and exosomes treatment, which uses stem cells to try and prevent further cellular degeneration in cases of autoimmune diseases and degenerative muscular, bone, and joint diseases.

Although a very new form of pain management, a number of recent government-backed studies have affirmed the validity of stem cell therapy in cases of severe osteoarthritis, neuropathic pain, and intractable musculoskeletal pain that have not responded to conventional medicine. The treatment can also have positive implications for acute injuries, joint pain, tendonitis, and plantar fasciitis.

With their innovative regenerative medicine therapies, Oklahoma Pain Center hopes to both alleviate the immediate symptoms of pain and commence a process of meaningful and long-term healing. The overall goal is to allow patients to shed any reliance on opioids and pain killers and return to a mobile, active, and fulfilling lifestyle.

About The Center

Oklahoma Pain Center takes a holistic and multidisciplinary approach to pain management and body regeneration. They are led by University of Oklahoma College of Medicine alumni and chronic pain and migraine specialist S. Blake Kelly, MD.

More information is available at https://www.oklahomapaincenter.com/regeneration-therapy


Website: https://www.oklahomapaincenter.com


CONTACT: Name: Dr. Blake Kelly Organization: Oklahoma Pain Center Address: 13921 N Meridian Ave Suite 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73142, United States Phone: +1-405-752-9600


