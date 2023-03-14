Okcoin Appoints New Leadership in Europe and Ireland in Global Expansion

Erald Ghoos appointed Europe GM, David Renold named CEO for Okcoin Ireland affiliate

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Okcoin, one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, today announced the appointment, subject to regulatory approval, of Erald Ghoos as General Manager of Okcoin Europe, based in Malta, and David Renold as Chief Executive Officer of OKG Payments, Okcoin's Ireland-based affiliate. OKG Payments plans to provide permitted products and services to support Okcoin Europe and other markets.



Okcoin, which operates in over 190 countries and territories, is committed to best serving its global customer base through regional business hubs. The appointment of two new global leaders is an important move as it continues to execute its global strategy.

Okcoin CEO Hong Fang said: “Okcoin is pleased to welcome Mr. Renold and Mr. Ghoos to our growing international team. They have each held distinguished roles in both crypto and traditional finance. We look forward to the value that their experience will add as we scale our global business. These appointments are also a testament to our continued focus on attracting and building a best-in-class global team who are passionate about shaping a different and better future together.”

Erald Ghoos joins Okcoin’s Europe team in Malta as a veteran fintech leader, having previously served as COO and CCO of Crypto.com, Head of Europe at Binance, co-COO for Amber Group, among others. As a general manager at Okcoin, Ghoos will oversee all operations under Okcoin’s Malta license, which the company secured in 2021, and lead the growing team in Okcoin’s Malta office.

David Renold is an expert in crypto and investment banking, having formerly held leadership roles at Coinbase and UBS. Additionally, Renold previously established the operations of a startup that built arbitrage trading across 20 crypto exchanges and led compliance, complaints, and operations teams. As CEO of Okcoin Ireland, Renold looks forward to leveraging his expertise in organizational management, crypto, and traditional finance operations to enhance Okcoin’s performance in the region.

About Okcoin

Founded in 2013, Okcoin is a US-based cryptocurrency exchange serving 190+ countries and territories. The platform enables retail and institutional investors to purchase 50+ digital assets using local currencies, with a mission to make crypto easy for everyone including first-time buyers. In addition, Okcoin offers institutional trading tools and APIs to asset managers, venture capital and hedge funds, retail brokers, payment processors, and more. Follow Okcoin on Twitter at @Okcoin and visit okcoin.com for more information.

