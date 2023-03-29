Okcoin to Cooperate with FTX Debtors to Return USD8.2 Million in Frozen Alameda Assets

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Okcoin, one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms based in the US, announced today that it is cooperating with the FTX and Alameda bankruptcy estates to return USD8.2 million in frozen assets related to Alameda Research. The FTX debtors filed a motion in the U.S. bankruptcy proceedings seeking court approval for Okcoin to transfer the assets, and a decision from the bankruptcy court is expected in the coming weeks.



The assets were proactively identified in corporate accounts and immediately frozen by Okcoin in the aftermath of the FTX collapse. Okcoin hopes that this cooperation plays a small role in making sure those who lost funds in the FTX collapse are made whole.

