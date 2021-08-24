U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

Okcoin Opens Miami Office, Becomes First-Ever Crypto Sponsor of Florida's Largest Hackathon

·3 min read

Okcoin's efforts will serve Miami's increased focus on innovation, as well as Latin America's growing cryptocurrency adoption

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Okcoin, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, today announced the opening of its Miami office along with plans to support the city's burgeoning technology community, beginning with the inaugural cryptocurrency sponsorship of ShellHacks, Florida's largest annual hackathon. The Okcoin team, which has tripled in the last year, will be hiring for 100 additional roles and developing an internship program for Miami-based and remote candidates across all departments. The company's new Miami office will also provide a proximate location for Okcoin to service its growing customer base in Latin America and beyond.

"The City of Miami is delighted to welcome a world-class company like Okcoin, whose dedication to financial inclusivity strongly aligns with our city's cosmopolitan culture," said Miami Mayor Frances Suarez. "We are excited about Okcoin's commitment to local talent and the innovation ecosystem, and their active corporate presence will help us open more financial and professional doors for our residents."

"Our new Miami location is a strategic expansion that enables us to meet the rapid increase in Latin American cryptocurrency adoption while also complementing Mayor Suarez's commitment to making the city a hub for technology development," said Hong Fang, CEO of Okcoin. "We're pleased to be a part of Miami's vibrant and growing cryptocurrency community, and look forward to contributing to it with new jobs, support for local tech events, and more."

As an effort to further support the city's crypto and tech community, Okcoin has signed on as the first-ever cryptocurrency sponsor of Florida's largest hackathon, ShellHacks, taking place September 24-26. Hosted by a technology-focused student organization at Florida International University (FIU), ShellHacks brings together over 1,000 software programmers annually, with hackathon participants often recruited by the world's biggest tech companies. Okcoin's sponsorship includes a ShellHacks challenge focused on the Lightning Network — a software that enables efficient bitcoin transactions — with a workshop hosted by Lightning Labs before the hackathon. Members of the first-place team will receive $1,000 in bitcoin, mentorship, and the opportunity to intern in the Okcoin Miami office during Summer 2022.

Additionally, Okcoin is the first and only cryptocurrency exchange to list MiamiCoin, which will be listed on Okcoin beginning Tuesday, August 24. Developed by the CityCoins community, MiamiCoin is the first-ever city-based token, an open-source public utility that creates a new kind of civic engagement for the community. The MIA token will be available for trading on Okcoin.com and the Okcoin mobile app for iOS and Android.

Okcoin now has seven offices globally, with bases in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malta, Japan, Korea, and Miami in addition to the San Francisco headquarters with a commitment to supporting remote work for their team.

To learn more about Okcoin, please visit Okcoin.com or follow Okcoin on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Okcoin
Established in 2013, Okcoin is one of the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms. Seeking to build a more inclusive finance future that builds wealth for everyone, Okcoin is building the next generation of tools to help anyone invest in and trade crypto easily and with industry-low fees. Okcoin supports millions of customers across more than 190 countries, assisting them in taking advantage of staking and DeFi offers and trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more than 25 other crypto assets. Headquartered in San Francisco, Okcoin has a remote, globally-distributed team and offices in Miami, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malta, Japan and Korea.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/okcoin-opens-miami-office-becomes-first-ever-crypto-sponsor-of-floridas-largest-hackathon-301361739.html

SOURCE Okcoin

